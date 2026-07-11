Jason McSweeney seeks answers over rally omission

PROVISIONAL results of the Donegal International Rally were issued last week through the Sportity App (Digital Notice Board) and signed by clerk of the course Eamon McGee at 4pm on Wednesday, July 1st.

Two days later, on Friday, July 3rd, at 1pm, a set of signed Amended Provisional Results were posted.

For astute observers, the first notification was shown as General Classification Provisional. The amended document had in its title ‘General Classification Provisional (rev2)’.

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It appears that the one significant difference in the documents was the removal of details referencing Car No. 302 in the amended document.

In the first document, Car No. 302 was that of Dunmanway's Jason McSweeney and Blackpool's Liam Brennan, who were shown to have finished fourth (provisionally of course). while in the latter, they were removed from the amended provisional results.

Neither McSweeney or Brennan knew anything about the posting of the documents and were only made aware of the situation through friends.

Neither of them had received any communication, written or verbal on the issue.

In addition, the online Motorsport Ireland/shannonsportsit.ie results site states "PROVISIONAL - Last updated: 20:40 on 2nd July to FINISH" and on checking, Car No. 302 is not included.

So what is really going on? The Southern Star has tried to contact the organisers but at the time of print had not been able to get a response.

Jason McSweeney began the season driving a Ford Escort Cosworth and it appears he encountered problems on the Galway International, the West Cork Rally and the Rally of the Lakes with regard to official documentation on the eligibility of the car that competes in the Historic section of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Yet, it appears there were no issues with the car on the Circuit of Ireland, an event run under the jurisdiction of Motor Sport UK, who govern the motorsport in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Although issues pertained to Galway, West Cork and Killarney, McSweeney was allowed to run under appeal.

The problems stem from the fact that McSweeney doesn't have the FIA International Passport for his Ford Escort Cosworth. It is worth noting that many others like McSweeney are in a similar situation. All have applied to the FIA for the necessary documentation and their applications can be viewed on the FIA portal.

When McSweeney failed to pass scrutiny at the three events already mentioned, he subsequently applied to the event stewards to be allowed to run under appeal. The stewards were able to see the paper trail and process for the application via the FIA portal. McSweeney was allowed to compete in the aforementioned three events.

Throughout the rest of Europe, there is no issue as organisers are aware of the FIA application process for the documentation. It seems events under the jurisdiction of Motorsport Ireland are proving problematic for McSweeney.

It appears that on the Friday of the Donegal Rally, McSweeney received an email from the FIA verifying the passport for his Ford Escort Cosworth. To say the least he is very surprised at the latest developments on the Sportity App.

Until the results have been finalised, McSweeney cannot lodge a protest or a possible appeal – all of which have substantial costs.

Yet again, it's time for answers and this time, questions too.

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Rosscarbery’s Jason O'Mahony (Ford Escort) and Alistair Wyllie finished 11th overall and sixth in Class 14 in last Sunday's Rose Hotel Kerry Summer Rally.

They were the highest placed West Cork crew and won the Johnny Whyte Perpetual Cup, O'Mahony also won the award in 2024 when he was co-driven by Willie Buchannan.

It was a case of third time lucky for O'Mahony to complete an entire rally in his ex-Philip Cross Class 14 Escort. Last March after a slight altercation with the scenery, he finished the West Cork Rally under Super Rally rules while he retired from the more recent Rally of the Lakes.

There was a strong West Cork presence in Class 2A where Bealad's Frank Kelleher (Ford Fiesta ST), making his rally debut, finished third. He was accompanied by Rathbarry co-driver Joseph O'Sullivan. Another young West Cork co-driver, Bandon's Daniel Seaman partnered Killarney's Colin O'Meara (Peugeot 208R2) to second place. Glandore's Pat and Katie Calnan (Ford Fiesta) led the class initially but issues with the gear lever and an engine mounting relegated them to fourth.

The Skibbereen/Leap combination of Patrick Calnan/Amy Gallwey (Honda Civic) won Class 3. On what was their rally debut in the ex-Peter Keohane Peugeot 106 GTi, Dunmanway's Finbarr Hurley/John Kingston were third in Class 1. Drimoleague's Gary Lordan and Alan O'Farrell took their Honda Civic to an emphatic victory in Class 9. Macroom's Barry O’Brien and Rossmore's Declan Buttimer (Honda Civic) were third in Class 11F.

In Class 15, Bantry's Noel Hurley/Matthew Byrne (Mitsubishi Lancer E4) were second and Alan Ring/ Adrian Deasy (Subaru Impreza 555) won class 19 and were 14th overall.

Elsewhere, Lyre's Tim O'Donovan and his Enniskeane co-driver Sean Hayde retired their rear-wheel drive Toyota Corolla at the service park in Castleisland after SS2 due to transmission problems; they were third in class at the time.

The event was won by Armagh's Jason Black (Toyota Starlet), who took a start to finish victory.

Also, Clonakilty's Cal McCarthy was forced to withdraw his entry for last Saturday's Loughgall Rally in Armagh due to business commitments.