Get spooky with Carbery Macra

SPOOKY season is in full swing in Carbery Macra as members prepare for their next regional meeting on Tuesday, October 20 at 8.30pm in the Travellers Rest, Caheragh.

Members are encouraged to bring along their carved pumpkins for a competition, with a prize up for grabs for the best creation on the night.

Caheragh Macra had a busy weekend, with ten members enjoying a trip to Amsterdam as a reward for their success in last year’s All-Ireland ladies’ basketball and football competitions.

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The prize winners’ trip brought together Macra members from across the country who had won national titles over the past year.

Despite their winning team being away, Caheragh continued their winning streak at the Carbery football competition in Aughaville last Sunday, taking victory in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Well done to Kilmeen Macra, who put up a great battle with both their teams competing on the day.

Caheragh will now represent Carbery at the national competition in Wexford on November 1st. Best of luck to both teams!

Carbery Macra’s club training night takes place this Friday, October 16, in the Leap Inn at 8.30pm.

Former Carbery top table members will be on hand to guide clubs through the responsibilities associated with each role.

Finger food will also be provided, and all clubs are encouraged to attend what promises to be an informative evening.

Finally, great news for local motoring enthusiasts as Bantry Macra will host its annual tractor run again this year.

Be sure to keep Sunday, November 22, free in the diary.