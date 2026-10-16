Agriculture Minister urges livestock owners to vaccinate as new Bluetongue cases detected

MINISTER for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Marin Heydon has reminded livestock owners about the importance of vaccinating cattle and sheep in combatting bluetongue virus (BTV).

He said that BTV vaccination can reduce the impact and severity of bluetongue virus on livestock and in that way mitigate both animal health and welfare issues and the production losses which an infection may cause.

“New cases of bluetongue have been detected in Dublin, Meath, Roscommon, Longford and Waterford. The midge that spreads bluetongue can travel up to 150km on the wind. BTV has also been reported in sheep so I would particularly urge sheep farmers to seriously consider vaccinating their flocks in consultation with their private veterinary practitioner. Recent detections of bluetongue highlight the importance of submitting unexplained mortalities and samples from animals with suspected clinical signs for veterinary investigation.”

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‘For farmers who have vaccinated their cattle this year, it is important to consider vaccination for calves born after the herd was vaccinated earlier in the year, as maternal antibodies wane. For those herds which received the full vaccination course this year, farmers should consult with their veterinary practitioner about when a boost vaccination should be administered next year.

For more information on bluetongue, see www.gov.ie/bluetongue.