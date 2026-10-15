FARM CLASSICS: Valmet 8100

VALTRA tractors have a firm foothold in the Irish tractor market, yet 30 years ago the Finnish brand was not even a commonly known name.

Now under the umbrella of the AGCO corporation, the Nordic tractors are the 5th bestselling tractors in Ireland.

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With the launch of the new cutting edge 6th generation T series tractors at the factory in Suolahti, Finland, it is fitting to look back at one of the models that began the Valmet- now Valtra­- success story in Ireland.

Launched in 1995, the 50 series put Valtra Valmet on the map as a real contender in the Irish tractor scene, however it’s pedigree can be traced back a little further to 1990 with the release of the Valmet 8000 range of tractors. This was an all-new range of tractors with some of the tractors fundamental attributes employed by Valtra for over 20years.

Instantly recognisable by its low set cab and razor edged, angular styling, the 8000 series has an unusual weight distribution of 60/40, thanks to the engine being mounted over the front axle. As a result, considerable weight is still placed on the front axle for traction even when carrying heavy implements on the rear

The 120hp 8100 receives its power from the bulletproof 6.6l litre SISIU 620D engine, renowned for its torque and responsiveness. This engine, along with its 7.4l stable mate would prove to be a loyal servant for Valmet/Valtra and put down great roots of confidence with owners. The fuel tank is incorporated as part of the chassis, with the drive to the gearbox actually running through it. All other pipes and housing are routed on top of the frame, as well as the hitch being built into the chassis. This gave the underneath of the tractor an almost flat finish, ideal for the forestry sector in which Valtra is a major player

Initially, the 8100 was fitted with a 24F/24R gearbox which was updated to the 36F/36R Delta Powershift transmission in 1993. Again, this transmission would go on to be a hard worked for Valtra, receiving many upgrades over it’s working career.

The cab of the 8100 is roomy, the steering wheel provides very good levels of adjustment and the operator sits low in the cab. Control layout is basic yet operator friendly, with a clusters of rocker switches on the dash, side console and pillar for all lighting, and fieldwork functions. Overall, visibility is quite good although the operator must get accustomed to looking down the long nose of the tractor.

Famed for their reliability, simplicity and ability to over perform well into high clock hours, the 8000 firmly established Valmet as a real contender in the Irish tractor market, setting deep roots for the future.

Contact Peter at psob1987@gmail.com or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

Tractor: Valmet 8100

Horsepower: 120hp

Engine: SISU 6.6l 620D

Years of manufacture: 1990-1995