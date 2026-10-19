Gardaí investigating serious injury road traffic incident in Schull

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic incident in Schull on Sunday October 18.

Shortly after 9:30am Gardaí from Schull and emergency services were alerted after a male cyclist in his 60s was found unresponsive on the R592 at Corthna, Schull.

He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

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The road is currently closed and local traffic diversions will remain in place overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera footage including motorists with dashcam from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.