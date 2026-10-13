Investigation launched after farmed salmon found dead in Bantry finds ‘no issue’ of non-compliance

THE Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine launched an investigation after a large number of farmed salmon were found dead in Bantry Bay.

BY JACKIE KEOGH AND MARTIN STEINMETZ

A complaint lodged with the department claimed that nine tonnes of salmon died from infections and injuries at fish farms operated by Norway-based firm MOWI.

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However the Department told The Southern Star that no issues of non-compliance were found during a site visit carried out after the complaint was lodged in September.

UK environmental campaigner Don Staniford visited and filmed the West Cork operation at Aghabeg Pier near MOWI’s salmon farm cages at Roancarraig, at Ahabeg and at the company’s land base in Castletownbere.

According to the complaint, tonnes of dead, diseased and visibly injured fish were stored on board a boat with more dead salmon found floating in cages.

Drone footage taken by Mr Staniford appears to show dead-eyed farmed salmon carcasses floating in fish farm cages.

It also appears to show tonnes of diseased and visibly injured dead fish stored on a boat.

Mr Staniford and Mark McClean of Blue Hare Films Ltd had taken drone footage of nine boxes, believed to contain tonnes of dead fish on board one of the company’s vessels, the Faoilean.

A spokesperson for MOWI said that fish deaths are typically higher during the summer months.

The spokesperson told The Southern Star: “MOWI Ireland has delivered strong biological performance throughout 2026, with low mortality levels and high harvest weights. As with all farming operations, the summer months can bring seasonal environmental challenges, including elevated sea temperatures, plankton blooms and jellyfish assemblages, which can place additional pressure on fish stocks.”

Referring to the drone footage the spokesperson said: “The bins onboard the vessel were sealed and are regularly removed and transferred to a biosecure skip for appropriate disposal and processing, in accordance with established procedures.

“We conduct weekly fish health and welfare assessments across our farms, alongside regular independent inspections. We remain committed to maintaining high welfare standards and producing a healthy, high-quality organic food product.”

In his complaint Mr Staniford claimed that the video footage showed the “shocking scale” of mortalities with “visible evidence of infectious diseases, parasites, pathogens and bacterial contamination”.

However, he admitted he has no way of knowing if the mortalities happened over the course of a day, a week, or longer.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed it had received a complaint in relation to aquaculture operations in Bantry Bay.

The spokesperson added: “On September 2, 2026 the Department received a complaint in relation to aquaculture operations in Bantry Bay, Co. Cork. The Department examined the matters raised and no issues of non-compliance were identified during the inspection.

“The Department previously received correspondence in June 2026 in relation to the same aquaculture site in Bantry Bay, Co. Cork. An inspection of the aquaculture site was carried out by the Department, and no issues of non-compliance were identified during that inspection.”