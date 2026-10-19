Work begins on €800,000 expansion at Ardfield National School

THE green light for the development of two-purpose built classrooms, a new staffroom and new heating and treatment systems at Ardfield National School is being described as a “significant milestone for the school and the wider Ardfield parish”.

The school’s youngest pupil, Sonny Hegarty, and its eldest pupil, Tóla Horan, helped turn the first sod on the site at the school last Friday which currently houses 123 pupils.

School principal Maeve Beechinor told The Southern Star: “Having Sonny and Tóla involved was a lovely symbolic occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It perfectly captured what this development represents, a school with a proud history, a strong community and a bright future.”

While initial approval for the development was secured two years ago, the project, estimated to cost in the region of €800,000, is now moving from plans to reality.

At the sod turning Ms Beechinor added: “This development will allow us to better accommodate our growing school community and continue to provide the best possible environment for teaching and learning.

“I’m immensely proud of our school, our pupils and our wider community. It (development) is incredibly special.

“It’s so much more than a building, it’s an investment in our pupils, in the future of Ardfield National School and in the wider parish.

“We are excited to create a space where our pupils can learn, grow and thrive and where future generations will make lasting memories for many years to come.”

Ahiohill -based Walsh Construction will carry out the works, having built the previous development at the school in 2023.

Tributes were paid to everyone that has supported and championed the project throughout the past two years.

In particular Ms Beechinor highlighted the help and support of Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan, Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan and Cllrs Alan Coleman and current Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan for their unwavering assistance.

Concluding, Ms Beechinor added: “With enrolment continuing to grow and this major investment now moving ahead, it is a hugely positive time for Ardfield National School.

“We look forward to seeing our pupils and staff enjoy these wonderful new facilities.”