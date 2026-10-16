IFA Aquaculture welcomes €20m seafood budget boost but demands fair share

IFA Aquaculture has welcomed the additional €20m announced for the Seafood sector in Budget 2027 but has called on the Government to ensure that Ireland’s aquaculture sector received a fair and clearly identified share of the additional funding.

The additional allocation follows recommendation arising from the yet to be published Food-Vision Berkery Report and represents an important signal in Government support for Ireland’s wider seafood sector.

However, IFA Aquaculture Chair Finian O’Sullivan said the Budget allocation must now translate into tangible investment and action for Irish aquaculture producers.

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“The additional €20m allocation is welcome and we acknowledge the Government’s recognition of the importance of the seafood sector. However, aquaculture cannot be an afterthought within marine policy. It is a major food-producing sector, an importance source of employment in coastal communities and has significant potential for sustainable growth,” said Finian.

IFA Aquaculture has reiterated its call for the Government to implement a properly resourced, efficient and transparent aquaculture licensing system, with clear statutory timelines and adequate resources to deal with licence applications and renewals.

“For many aquaculture businesses, the biggest barrier to investment is not a lack of ambition or access to finance ­– it is the uncertainty created by the licensing system. Producers cannot make long-term investment decisions when licences and renewals remain subject to prolonged delays.”

IFA Aquaculture is calling on the Government to publish the Food-Vision Berkery. Report as soon as possible and implement its recommendations with the additional €20m allocated funding to provide a clearly identified allocation for aquaculture support within the additional €20 funding; accelerate aquaculture licensing and licence renewals with adequate staffing and resources and establish clear, statutory timelines and greater transparency around the licensing process.

He welcomed the announcement of the extension of Fuel Support Schemes until February 2027 and called to extend the Aquaculture Business Fuel Support Scheme to include Oyster farmers.

“I am calling on Minister Dooley to recognise farmers across the aquaculture sector that use vehicles to carry out their onshore work such as oyster farmers who have had to absorb the increased cost of fuel as a cost of doing business.”