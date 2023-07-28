Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

IT'S that time of the week again where you’re scouring your brain to think of new things to do this weekend in West Cork.

Don’t fear- we are here with a few suggestions that might just brighten your few days off.

What a Feeling 80s Street Party, Skibbereen

First up – What a Feeling 80s Street Party will be in full swing on Friday in Skibbereen.

The popular themed street party takes place each year as part of Skibbereen Arts Festival and this year organisers are taking you back to the 1980s.

So don your legwarmers and lycra for this lively trip down memory lane.

Pop to Bridge Street from 7pm to enjoy a jam-packed evening with interactive 80s games & challenges for all ages, street food and retro sweets, 80s hair and make-up street stations, live graffiti installation and more.

As well as exciting events, there will be live music from The Kates and an 80s sing-song with Sing Along Social.

Be your boldest and brightest 80s self – you might bag a prize for best costume or best business display!

Maria C Henry has been reminiscing about the 80s here.

Boat Cruise Party, Baltimore

Staying in the party mood – if you fancy a more buoyant boogie, why not try a disco cruise around Carbery’s 100 Isles?

Cape Clear Ferries and The Algiers Inn are teaming up to bring the famous Algiers Disco to the water on Friday at 7.30pm.

Depart from Baltimore on board the Carraig Aonair and enjoy a two hour cruise through Carbery’s 100 Isles.

The bar will be open so you can enjoy a drink while dancing the evening away, before returning to the Algiers Inn to continue the party.

This event is for over 21s and tickets can be purchased for €25 on www.capeclearferries.com.

Guided Hike Toe Head

And now calling adventure seekers and lovers of the outdoors — the guided Toe Head Clifftop Hike boasts of stunning scenery and is teeming with wildlife.

Chris Sullivan leads this hike at 9am every day, as part of his eco-adventures business Gormú.

With fascinating rock pools, panoramic vistas, and abundant wildlife — this guided clifftop hike takes you on an exhilarating 2.5 hour adventure.

Knowledgeable local guides provide insights into the area's rich history, folklore, and dúchas – the deep-rooted connection to one's homeland, heritage, and ancestry.

Tickets for this guided walk and other tours can be purchased at https://www.gormu.com/.

Skibbereen Arts Festival

There is an abundance of exciting events happening this weekend for Skibbereen Arts Festival.

Uilinn Arts Centre is hosting many events and exhibitions over the weekend. Lucent, for instance, is an exhibition of small works by eleven international artists. This event takes place on Saturday at 2pm with talks and a question and answers session with the artists.

Also on Saturday, artist and urban sketcher Caroline Boyfield will lead a sketch and walk event.

Participants will be encouraged to sketch what they see around town.

The event will take place from 3.30-6pm and attendees are encouraged to bring their own sketching apartatus.

The walk starts at Uilinn and ends at SWERVE Gallery, 8 Cork Road for the launch of Swerve 2. Tickets cost €5 and can be purchased at eventbrite.ie.

Many events are taking place as part of the festival throughout the weekend from film to music to arts. For details on all of the events see https://www.skibbereenartsfestival.com/.

Schull Agricultural Show

If you're looking to venture further South to beautiful Schull, you could spend your Sunday pottering around market stalls and enjoying agricultural events at Schull Agricultural Show.

The show will take place at Schull Town Park and promises to have something for everyone.

Also on the day there will be horse and pony classes, a fun dog show and a special pets’ corner. There will also be baking, arts and crafts and more in the indoor section.

Furthermore, Schull Country Market will relocate to the show grounds for one day only!

For more details see https://www.schullagrishow.ie/.

