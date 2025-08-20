Alan Foley Academy of Dance: Dance can make your child’s dream soar

Alan Foley Academy of Dance is a place where your child’s dreams can take flight, and places are now open for the coming term, with classes available for children and teenagers in Clonakilty every Tuesday and Carrigaline every Thursday with Miss Diane, and Skibbereen every Saturday with Miss Hetty.

At the Alan Foley Academy of Dance, children aged four years and upwards are welcome and they will learn a mix of ballet, modern and jazz.

‘Dance is for everybody. If your child is willing and interested, and bounces in the door, we are happy to take them’, says Alan Foley, Principal of Alan Foley Academy of Dance and a protégé of the late, great Dr. Joan Denise Moriarty.

‘We are predominately a ballet school, but the younger children do a mix of ballet, modern and jazz. We also do separate jazz and modern classes for more senior dancers (11 upwards) which are hugely popular and are open to beginners as well. From the very start of term, the teachers and children are always working towards a big production.

‘The highlight of every year is our Dance Offering show. We work towards it from September, and it is a showcase of all the hard work that the students put in over the year’.

Dance Offering 2026 will take place on Sunday 10th May at Cork Opera House, and everyone will have their moment on stage in the spotlight.

The production will also have special guest stars from Cork City Ballet, of which Alan is the Director.

‘The students get the opportunity to work with professional dancers from the company and look up to them in awe. It’s a great learning experience for them.’

Alan Foley Academy of Dance has been in operation for 34 years and has a wonderful reputation for producing well rounded dancers including Kevin Hayes (now teaching for Cork City Ballet in the Firkin Crane), Mary Wycherley (Director at Dance Limerick) and Hetty Gazzaniga who is a full-time student at UL studying dance, having trained at the AFAD in Skibbereen for twelve years.

Classes begin on Tuesday 2nd September in Clonakilty Park Hotel, Thursday 4th in Carrigaline and Saturday 6th in Uillinn, Skibbereen (bookings with Louise for Uillinn classes on 028-22090).

For more information, visit www.alanfoleyacademy.ie or contact 087 7581225 on WhatsApp.