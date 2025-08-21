Bulk recycling machine at SuperValu a boost for charities, community

Barry Collins’ SuperValu in Carrigaline has launched a bulk Reverse Vending Machine allowing customers and local clubs and charities to recycle larger quantities of plastic containers and aluminium cans.

Supported by ReTurn, the machine is the third to be installed at the supermarket and will enable customers to recycle a full bag of containers into the chute, with the capability to process up to up to 100 containers per minute.

Customers of Barry Collins’ SuperValu have recycled 2.1 million containers since the launch of the Deposit Return Scheme in February 2024.

David Collins, Owner of Barry Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline, said: ‘With the addition of this new bulk machine, we can now process over 3.5 million containers annually. It’s all about making it simple for our community to do the right thing for the environment.

‘What makes this even more impactful is that local clubs and charities can return their containers at a much faster rate, raising much-needed funds. It’s a win-win for our town - cleaner streets, stronger community ties, and a shared sense of purpose in creating a better future for the community.’

As part of a significant investment in 2024, Barry Collins’ SuperValu incorporated a number of sustainability upgrades to enhance the efficiency of the store.

These upgrades included the installation of 728 solar panels, all-fridge doors, and LED lighting.

With a €1.5m investment on sustainability alone, the store has reduced its carbon footprint, emphasising sustainability in its practices, including stocking over 1,600 products produced locally in Ireland.

Barry Collins’ SuperValu is deeply embedded in the local community, through sponsorships of the local soccer, rugby, and GAA clubs, as well as actively backing other community groups like the Carrigaline TidyTowns.

The store invests between €25,000 - €30,000 annually in these sponsorships, showcasing its commitment to enhancing the vibrancy and well-being of the local community.