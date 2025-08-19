Hard task to select the Belle of Ballabuidhe from 15 finalists

Last Saturday, the celebrated Belle of Ballabuidhe was held once more in Dunmanway, this time hosted by The Parkway Hotel to great success.

The worthy judges had a difficult job in interviewing, assessing, and casting a scrutinising eye upon the 15 worthy contestants.

However, the job was eventually done after some intensely difficult choices, with the sash ultimately going to Erica Coakley, closely followed by Roisín Burns in second place, and Alice O’Donovan in third.

The judging was but a very small part of the competition however, as the packed ballroom was entertained in no small way by the talented cohort.

Emily King, who studies music in UL, gave a stunning rendition of Red is the Rose, while Alex Mawe also ably impressed all those in the hall, standing tall and overcoming a slight hiccup with the music as she performed To Make You Feel My Love.

Roisin Burns, who took second-place, performed Caledonia, securing her success after impressing the judges with her tales of life as an LGFA referee. With the unenviable task of taking to the stage first, Rachel McCarthy performed My Heart Will Go On on the piano, while Katie Cotter impressed with tales of her upcoming place in the European Youth Lifesaving Championships.

Katie O’Driscoll took the stage in six-inch silver platform heels to line-dance, impressive whatever way you look at it! while a number of girls recited poems including Nicola Kearney, who only just about held it together through laughter, ironically, as she performed the Jez Alborough poem, Smiling is Infectious. Lorna White also recited a poem, to great acclaim by MC Cllr Joe Carroll, as did Holly-Anne Lyons while architect Emma O’Neill performed a stunning piece as gaeilge, unafraid also to use the platform to bring a little politics to the stage.

Others who chose poetry for their talent included the overall winner Erica, who recited one she wrote herself, as did third place winner, Alice O’Donovan. Others who invoked the sages were Abbie McCarthy, and Larissa Farr, who went above and beyond in her research, taking herself to the Heritage Centre to source the full text of an 1860 poem about Dunmanway. Finally, Nicola Nyhan performed on the tin whistle, with the able assistance of Cllr Carroll turning the sheet music.

While the night rightfully belonged to the fairer sex, the loyal escorts did their job with aplomb and Brian Horgan was crowned the ‘Best Escort’.

However, one would be forgiven for thinking the night belonged, at times, to the judge Sean Óg Ó hAilpín as there was an actual gaggle of giggling girls waiting for a selfie, and a not insignificant number of giggling men too who came to have a word with the famous hurler.

He was joined in his arduous task by Patricia Maybury of The Etiquette Suite, and Marian Roche, of The Southern Star.

Martin Maybury of The Parkway Hotel said how it was ‘wonderful’ to bring the contest back, ‘and to see such strong support for the event.’

‘Thank you to all the belles and their escorts for taking part, and to the local businesses who sponsored them; without that backing, this event wouldn’t be possible. We also appreciate Cllr Joe Carroll and the judges for playing such an important role on the night.

‘We are delighted to donate the proceeds to two local charities, CoAction and Dunmanway Community Hospital.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening, very well attended and a fitting finale to what was a fantastic Ballabuidhe overall. We look forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2026 Belle of Ballabuidhe.’