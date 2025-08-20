An infamous pub, an urge to write, and a will to make it happen in McCarthy’s Bar

‘It was a very safe space: what’s said in the writing group, stays in the group,’ said Lynda Vicars, ‘And I think a lot of people blossomed in that situation with that encouragement and compassion.’

BY TILLY ROBERTS

Lynda moved to Castletownbere in 2009, and recntly on July 25th, she launched her first collection of short stories, Magnus, Morgan, and Myra in Polly’s Bookshop in Castletownbere, a compilation of three short stories reflecting places she has known in her life.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Lynda gives us the full story of how the reading and writing groups, plus the wider creative community, inspired and motivated her.

In 2011, the debut writer began attending the local reading group in McCarthy’s Bar, originally started by Marlene Fitzpatrick.

‘We met once a month in the back room. About two years passed, and some of the group had a hankering for starting a writing group.’

The writing group flourished up until COVID, with members hosting the group in their own homes.

‘There was not a seasoned writer among us. We were all embarking on writing for the first time.’

When asked why she was drawn to creative writing, Lynda said:

‘I have all these thoughts locked up and I’m not artistic and I’m not musical, but it’s a creative part of me that I felt I needed to make more of.’

She also attributed some of the motivation to her location in the Castletownbere area, and being surrounded by such a lot of talented musicians and artists: ‘You feel a bit of ‘Ooh, what can I do?’’

The writing group was made up of people from different backgrounds.

‘It was enlightening to listen to people’s experiences and how their lives had developed. Even if you have similar life events or backgrounds, I found that there is always something that surprised me.’

Magnus, Morgan, and Myra is a collection of short stories inspired by Lynda’s life and work.

She grew up in Kirkby on the outskirts of Liverpool, and went on to teach English and History in England, Nigeria, and Papua New Guinea and the stories draw on her experiences in these places.

When asked about what she hopes people will gain from reading her collection of short stories, Lynda says she hopes to evoke their compassion.

‘I hope they will take away some empathy for people whose life and experiences don’t mirror their own. I think that perhaps some people are comfortable reading Irish literature, but not necessarily engaging with people’s experiences outside of Ireland.’

Lynda Vicars went from reader to published author, ten years after first stepping into the back room of McCarthy’s Bar reading group.

That same group and historic setting, where conversations sparked reflection, and strangers became confidantes, was the creative catalyst she needed to bring her stories together.

It’s a reminder that sometimes all it takes is a welcoming space, and a group of people to keep you accountable, and writing, reflecting, and exploring the world inside and out.