Trail blazers: Skibbereen laneways are transformed into works of art

WORK on a long-term project to create a trail of murals throughout the laneways of Skibbereen town gathered momentum during this year’s arts festival, writes Jackie Keogh.

The project had its genesis in research carried out by Skibbereen Tidy Town on the 20 alleyways in the town, some of which date back to the 19th century.

Two years ago, Skibbereen Arts Festival ran with the idea of depicting their historical significance in a more vivid way by commissioning the artist Iris de Vries to do a mural of Mrs Coppinger at Coppinger Lane off Townshend Street.

hen, last year, the project was ramped up a gear by Dr Katy Wareing, the director of strategy and innovation at Ludgate, who developed the project to include 20 local artists.

This year, under Katy’s guidance, the Skibbereen Urban Arts Project returns with another vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and place-making.

The overall plan is to transform overlooked laneways by creating striking new public artworks, and locals say the project is breathing colour and culture into the town.

Arts festival press officer, Caragh Bell said: ‘These works are more than just an art installation.

‘Because the painting took place during the Skibbereen Arts Festival, it allowed locals and visitors to witness the creative process in real time.’

Caragh described it as ‘a shared experience that captures local history through visual art and enhances Skibbereen’s growing mural trail.’

The work this year focused on Vickery’s Lane, which connects Main Street with the town car park.

One of the murals tells the story of O’Donovan’s Pub, known as ‘The Club.’

It portrays images of the pub’s cosy interior and loyal patrons, which were drawn from local recollections.

Directly opposite, the mural on the Cleary’s Pharmacy wall, traces the evolution of the shopfront from its days as Wolfe Bros and J Adams and Son to its current role, illustrated through vintage ads and archival imagery.

The project is proudly supported by Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, Albany Fusion, Cleary’s Pharmacy, O’Donovan’s Bookshop, local businesses, artists, and the wider community.