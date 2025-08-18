Rebel Rose is favourite to take the crown in Tralee

Ahead of tonight’s Rose of Tralee festival, the Cork Rose is a strong favourite to be crowned, according to Ladbrokes.

Nancy Lehane is a primary school teacher and multi-instrumentalist, who has been teaching since she was 14 years old.

She is also a keen Gaelic footballer playing for her local club, making her just the fit for Rose contender (9/4).

23-year-old Laura Daly is second favourite, representing the Kingdom. Laura is an aspiring teacher and dancer who started her own dance school whilst in college. Her determined spirit sits her at 4/1 to be crown in her home county.

Celine O’Meara from Limerick is the first ever United Arab Emirates Rose.

Her teaching and musicianship brought her to the UAE and she has excelled with her harp there performing all over the country, whilst also beginning a modelling career.

She is 5/1 to win.

Fluent Irish speaker and judicial assistant Edel Cronin is 12/1 to be the first Dublin Rose to win the coveted title since 2003.

Rose of Tralee 2025, hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas will be broadcast live tonight (Monday 18th August) and tomorrow, Tuesday 19th August from 8pm.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes commented: 'The Rose of Tralee is finally here and Nancy Lehane from the Rebel County looks like she’ll be taking the crown home this week, but as we know, this festival can be full of surprises!'

Ladbrokes latest betting

To Win The Rose of Tralee 2025

Nancy Lehane, Cork – 9/4

Laura Daly, Kerry – 4/1

Celine O’Meara, UAE – 5/1

Edel Cronin, Dublin – 12/1