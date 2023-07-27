80s party flashback to flashdance

BY MARIA C HENRY

THE 1980s could have been the epitome of misery. For students and school leavers about to face the real world, it was a precarious time. The dole lines were long, job opportunities scarce, and recession was constantly a talking point.

Almost every weekend back in Beara, there were gatherings for those about to get on the boat or board that plane for America, not knowing when they would return. For the older generations, it was a time of great sadness to see their young ones flee.

But for a generation of teenagers like myself, there was an escape. A revolutionary music scene was in full swing, with sounds and lyrics that spoke to the youth, giving us hope and brought us joy.

From across the water, the sophistication of the New Romantics had seeped into my West Cork town. With its flamboyant and eccentric clothing, theatrical hair and make-up, it brought a burst of colour and glamour to dark times. The movement cultivated Duran, Spandau, Visage and Depeche. This new futuristic synthpop sound led to a whole dance-beat rhythm. It was incredibly exciting and bold. Adam and the Ants, with their Vivienne Westwood/ buccaneer costumes, were so ostentatious. They were pure escapist fantasy. Boy George, with his androgynous appearance, and Culture Club became an instant talking point with my friends after their debut on Top of the Pops. I became an instant fan.

Irene Cara, with her anthems Fame and Flashdance, had youngsters learning how to fly at the local youth clubs, discos, and dance halls. This new type of dancing had us practising our routines behind our bedroom doors. It brought a new style into my small conservative town with us young ones donning lycra, fluorescents, and leg warmers. And then there was the happy-go-lucky new pop of A-Ha, Haircut 100, and Rick Astley. The type of music you could bop around your handbag in The Wheel Inn. Nothing too risqué in their music and singers you could take home to meet your mother.

Breakdancing and rapping from America trickled onto the dance floor of The Beara Bay. Grand Master Flash, Blondie’s Rapture and Malcolm McLaren’s Buffalo Gals led the way. Hip Hop with DJ scratching arrived. It was so New York. If you wanted a more serious genre with a political slant or social issues, then you had U2, The Specials, The Smiths, and Public Enemy.

The decade challenged the established hard rock genre when hair metal arrived. This new sound, with heavy guitar riffs and loud drum beats, was the love child of glam rock and metal. It introduced Mötley Crüe, Poison and Guns and Roses to the world. These highly commercial bands brought with them massive hair, heavy make-up and spandex.

Madonna had us getting into the groove, while Michael Jackson was thrilling us and Cyndi Lauper gave us the anthem Girls Just WantTo Have Fun. The dance floor filled when DJ Danny played the sound of Wham, Dexy’s, Madness, Frankie, The Police and Prince. There were no boundaries regarding music, style, or attitude. They can never accuse the 1980s of being subtle.

My husband accuses me and our nation of being ‘obsessed with the 1980s music.’ Yes, it gets an enormous amount of public play. There are concerts, gigs and nights out dedicated to the decade. And why not? In my opinion, the 80s was great. It brought an explosion of sounds and ideas that flooded radios, stereos, Top of the Pops and MTV. It brought us a catalogue of music that was not just influential at the period, but it would for the decades that followed. The 80s music scene was a bright light that shone in bleak and difficult times.

I am looking forward to a great evening at Skibbereen’s What a Feeling! 1980s street party on July 28th (prize for the best costume) as part of the town’s Art Festival. I’ve started scouring the local charity shops for my outfit, but which genre to choose from, as there were so many? Good luck to the DJ who had to choose the best of the 1980s and let’s hope there will be a massive audience dancing on Bridge Street. Will I hear Jump, Money for Nothing, Summer in Dublin, All Night Long, Don’t You Want Me?, Blue Monday, Tainted Love, Eye of the Tiger, Summer of ‘69, Too Shy, You Spin Me Around...

• The What A Feeling! street party takes place on Friday, July 28th, at 7pm on Bridge Street in Skibbereen, with DJs, live music from The Kates and a singalong with Sing Along Social. There’s also food, graffiti, and great prizes, including prizes for best costumes. Don’t miss this great family-friendly event.