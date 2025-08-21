Explore the history of Cork’s 358 holy wells steeped in local legend

COUNTY Cork is home to around 358 holy wells, many steeped in local legend, folklore, and spiritual tradition.

However, some have been neglected or even forgotten over time.

Echoes of Faith: The Holy Wells of West Cork is a short documentary guided by Amanda Clarke’s extensive research and writing.

It focuses on three Lady’s Wells in the Bantry area—Bantry, Gouladoo, and Kealkil—highlighting their cultural, historical, and spiritual significance.

The film aims to preserve these sacred sites and their stories for future generations.

This project is proudly supported by the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme.

The Blessed Well in Gouladoo, on the remote Sheep’s Head Peninsula, offers peaceful solitude and invites quiet reflection, deeply linking the landscape with spiritual experience.

Lady’s Well near Bantry, located in the townland of Beach, is surrounded by local folklore and natural beauty. It has long been a site of pilgrimage and legend.

Lady’s Well in Kealkil remains an active place of devotion, with its array of statues reflecting the ongoing cultural and spiritual life of the community.

This documentary serves as both a visual record and cultural exploration, ensuring that the heritage, traditions, and spiritual meaning of these wells are preserved and shared.

The film is produced by Wombat Media, a West Cork-based video production company founded by Ciara Buckley, Castletownshend, and Dave Slowo (Australian).

Screening followed by Q&A, takes place on Wednesday August 20th at 11am at Bantry Library.