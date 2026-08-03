Return of the Island Drift event

The Island Drift will return to Garnish in Glengarriff in September, writes Jackie Keogh.

Presented by the Office of Public Works and the Cork-based creative company, The Good Room, the fourth annual festival has it all: performances, readings and guided walks around the stunning 37-acre island.

All daytime events throughout the weekend from September 4th to 6th will be free to visitors who have paid the standard island admission. But the evening concerts require separate tickets.

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This year’s headline acts include Gemma Hayes (Saturday), Paul Noonan and Brian Crosby’s Pilgrims (Friday), The Blindboy Podcast (Sunday), Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Seán Ronanye and Carina McNally.

There will be cultural walking tours with renowned writers, poets, musicians, and cultural creatives, such as author Doireann Ni Ghríofa, musician David Murphy, ornithologist Seán Ronayne.