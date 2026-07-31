6k solar eclipse glasses

THE observatory at MTU is providing thousands of free solar eclipse glasses across Cork ahead of the once-in-a-generation deep partial solar eclipse on Wednesday August 12th.

Stock is available to collect at its Blackrock observatory and other locations with full details at bco.ie/solareclipse.

With 96% of the sun expected to be covered at maximum, Cork is best positioned to become Ireland’s eclipse capital.

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It will begin at approximately 6.15pm, reach its maximum at 7.13pm and end at approximately 8.08pm.

It will be the largest eclipse visible from Ireland until 2090.

The glasses are intended to make the eclipse accessible, while helping families, communities, and visitors experience the eclipse safely.

Cameras, binoculars, and telescopes require correctly fitted solar filters, while pinhole projectors offer a safe, indirect alternative.

Dr Niall Smith, head of MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory, said: ‘It will be a spectacular moment and a rare opportunity for people to experience a major astronomical event together. Cork is best positioned for it.’