Dunmanway Family Resource Centre marks 20-year milestone

Dunmanway Family Resource Centre recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and relaunch, writes Martin Steinmetz.

‘It was a wonderful occasion and a great opportunity to look back at the work that has been done over the years, while also looking forward to the future of the centre and the services we can continue to provide to the local community,’ said Tracy Collins, coordinator at the Family Resource Centre.

The community facility has grown and developed significantly over the past two decades, providing support, activities, groups and services to individuals and families across Dunmanway and surrounding areas.

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‘At the heart of everything we do is the community, and we are very proud of the role the centre plays in bringing people together and providing a welcoming space for everyone,’ Tracy added.

The celebration was also an opportunity to recognise the many people who have contributed to the centre over the years — staff, volunteers, board members, community groups, partner organisations and everyone who has supported and used the centre.

Tracy added: ‘A huge thank you also goes to our current staff team who put so much work into making the relaunch such a success. It was a lovely day, and a great reflection of the teamwork and commitment that goes on behind the scenes every day. As we celebrate 20 years, we are very excited about what lies ahead and look forward to continuing to work with the community and developing the Centre and its services into the future.’

For more information visit www.dfrc.ie