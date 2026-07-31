Skibbereen gets ready to groove as 7th Blues, Soul & Roots Festival returns this August

The 7th Skibbereen Blues, Soul & Roots Festival, August 13th - 16th, boasts 22 free top-class gigs at 9 great venues across town.

This year's line-up, curated by James Carr (Rebel Roots), includes the return of established festival favourites such as The Dizzy Blues Band, The Stonecold Hobo, the Mafia Cats, and the Blues Hounds, plus 7 bands making their festival debut, 4 of which bring an international flavour: Canadian blues troubador and storyteller Doc MacClean; Spanish cowboy surf blues band the Howling Coyotes and psychedelic flamenco duo Zurito; and blues, soul and funk infused Kirris Riviere & The Delta du Bruit, recently nominated as one of the top 5 emerging bands by the UK Blues Federation.

And that's not all - this year sees the introduction of two ticketed concerts - the first features Liam Ó Maonlaí (Hothouse Flowers), who we're delighted has agreed to open the festival on Thursday 13th August (8.30pm The Tanyard), and the second showcases rising West Cork rock stars The Kates on home turf on Friday 14th August (8pm Abestrewry Church).

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So dust off those dancing shoes, put your glad rags on, and let the good times roll at the 7th Skibbereen Blues, Soul & Roots Festival this August!