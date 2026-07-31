Bandon violinist among recipients of Gradam Ceoil TG4 Music Awards

ONE of the recipients of this year’s Gradam Ceoil TG4 2026 music awards is the group Cherish the Ladies featuring Bandon violinist Nollaig Casey.

Now in its 29th year, Gradam Ceoil TG4 is widely regarded as the highest honour in Irish traditional music, celebrating outstanding achievement, creativity and cultural impact across seven award categories.

Over the past four decades, Cherish the Ladies has become a Grammy-nominated ensemble and built an extraordinary legacy with 19 critically acclaimed albums and thousands of performances across five continents, appearing everywhere from the world’s most prestigious concert halls to the Olympic Games and the White House.

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Celebrating their extraordinary 41 years at the forefront of Irish traditional music, Deirdre Ní Choistín, director general of TG4, said: ‘Cherish the Ladies stands as one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed ensembles on the world stage. With their exhilarating blend of traditional Irish music, breath-taking vocals, and world-class step dancing, they have captivated audiences around the globe.’

Founded in 1985, this trailblazing, Grammy-nominated group shattered barriers for women in Irish music, becoming one of the longest-running all-female ensembles in any genre.

Their collaborations include more than 300 performances with symphony orchestras, establishing them as the most successful Celtic Pops ensemble in history.

Led since its inception by internationally renowned flute and whistle player Joanie Madden, recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, the ensemble includes Mary Coogan, Mirella Murray, Kathleen Boyle, Nollaig Casey, and Kate Purcell.

Together, they honour the rich tradition of Irish music passed down from their parents, delivering a thrilling mix of virtuosic instrumentals, beautiful vocals, dazzling step dancing, and the warmth and laughter that have become hallmarks of every Cherish the Ladies performance.