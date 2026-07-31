Skibbereen singer Colin Deady strikes a chord across Ireland with new single 'Real Life'

SKIBBEREEN singer Colin Deady’s latest single release ‘Real Life’ is already going down a storm with music fans across the country.

It’s the third single to be taken from his sophomore album ‘Real Life’ which was released in May and precedes the singles ‘The Unexpected’ and ‘Courtroom of My Mind.’

The album also contains a song called ‘Dursey Island.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The dad-of-four has built a reputation for crafting music that effortlessly blends folk, jazz and West Coast pop-rock into a warm melodic soundscape.

He said his latest single explore the hard truths of what it means to be human. ‘That we are fragile and exposed to things beyond our control. The ancient dance between pleasure and pain.’

The video for ‘Real Life’ was filmed at his home in Clonakilty.

A self-taught musician who hold a Master of Arts in Songwriting from the University of Limerick, his work is marked by bright melodies, rich harmonies and deeply personal observations. His debut album, ‘Out of the Blue’ released in 2015 struck a chord with listeners and tastemakers alike with respected broadcaster John Creedon (RTÉ Radio1) describing Deady simply as a ‘real talent.’

That album also earned ‘Album of The Week’ accolades from Roddy Cleere on KCLR and Charlie McGettigan on Shannonside Radio, further cementing its reputation as one of Ireland’s standout independent releases.

For more info see www.colindeady.com