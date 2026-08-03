Relief as plan to move Bandon Farmers’ Market is scrapped

FARMERS’ Market traders in Bandon have welcomed confirmation that Cork County Council has abandoned plans to move it from Ballymodan Place.

Shirley Kingston, manager of Bandon Farmers’ Market, said she and her fellow traders are delighted with this latest development as they feared a proposed move to Bridge Lane would not be suitable for their Saturday stalls.

‘We are delighted with this news and I’ve told a few of the stall holders too about this,’ said Shirley.

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She previously said the proposed location at Bridge Lane would not meet the needs of both the stall holders or members of the public and cited the lack of space as one potential issue.

In recent weeks, stall holders organised a petition against any mooted move, which garnered over 800 signatures.

A Cork County Council spokesperson told The Southern Star that they are no longer looking to move the market from Ballymodan Place.

‘If that changes over the coming months then we will engage with them on it further.’

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire), who opposed any move of the popular market, has welcomed this latest development.

‘I also hope this won’t be reignited down the line,’ he said.

‘Their petition has had over 800 signatures so hopefully Cork County Council has got the message.’

Cork County Council said last week that they were exploring opportunities to enhance the use of event spaces that had been created as part of the Bandon Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) and that Bridge Lane, off South Main Street was one such area under consideration.