Man fined €50 for public order offence

A MAN with 44 previous convictions who failed to pay a fixed penalty fine was fined €50.

Stephen Tanner (32), of Woodlands, Clonakilty, pleaded guilty to a public order charge at Clonakilty District Court.

The court heard that on September 19th last, gardaí were called following reports about a man in a drunken state sitting on a footpath in Clonakilty town centre.

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On arrival at the scene gardaí found Mr Tanner in a very intoxicated state and formed the opinion that he was a danger to himself.

They brought him home to his father and issued a fixed penalty fine. The fine was left unpaid by the defendant, who had 56 previous convictions, with 44 of those relating to public order offences, the court heard.

‘I think it’s time you got a grip of your alcohol issue,’ said Judge Andrew Cody.

‘I think so myself,’ said Mr Tanner in reply, who added that he was currently unemployed but had in the past worked for the National Health Service in England.

Judge Cody imposed a €50 fine for the drunk in public offence, with three months to pay.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.