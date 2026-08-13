Ashling Thompson: This is one of the sweetest All-Ireland wins for Cork

CORK stalwart Ashling Thompson has won seven All-Ireland titles, but the latest is up there as one of the best.

The Milford woman had fought so hard to return from dislocating her elbow back in March to feature in Cork’s All-Ireland campaign.

So when the Rebels ended up on the right side of a Titanic battle against Galway, there was understandable emotion from the 36-year-old.

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‘It’s definitely up there,’ Thompson said after being asked if 2026 was the sweetest victory.

‘It was a well fought battle. The year itself took on a story of its own. We had some trouble in the league and in Munster but the way these girls built themselves in the championship campaign has been incredible. Galway fought back but to get there and dog it out shows the character of this team. What exceptional players they are.’

In an inter-county senior career spanning over 15 years, Thompson has been the constant for Cork’s midfield. From playing as a youngster to thriving in the experienced role, she has really seen it all.

Thompson notes that she couldn’t have achieved what she has already without some key cogs in Cork teams down the years.

‘I have played with some exceptional players over the years. I have been through a few generations at this stage.

‘I’m exceptionally fortunate but at the end of the day, this is all about now. This All-Ireland is definitely up there given how hard the girls worked all year. It’s been unbelievable,’ she added.

Sorcha McCartan received the Player of the Match award having hit 0-4 from play, converting all but one of her attempts. It was a great performance, and no better day to produce it.

In the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary, she hit 0-3 too, converting all her shots in that game. She was a player that hit form at the right time. Much like her teammates.

However, even after another polished display, the St Finbarr’s player was in disbelief.

‘We did that background work all year but sometimes it wasn’t paying off. We always put in the same amount of effort but as the year went on, we bonded so well,’ McCartan explained.

‘There was a lot on the line being the last game of the season. We had a bit of motivation with Aisling Egan’s father unfortunately passing away. I think that bonded us more. We wanted to get over the line for her, so I’m just so happy. I can’t believe it. I’m speechless to be honest.’

When the team were going through a run of one win in their first six games this year, some may have thought that the Leesiders could underachieve in 2026.

There was an internal belief in the group that things would start to click eventually, however.

They just needed the confidence. They got that at the right stage of the season and reaped the rewards.

‘The young girls were struggling. We were saying to ourselves that we weren’t hitting the heights we should be. Those young players must have been thinking, “We’re trying our best here”.

‘I think it took time to bond and to build that cohesion within the group. They are all brilliant girls. We’re all as happy as Larry. When we go to training, we train hard. We would hit each other as if they were a Galway woman. We just drove each other on,’ the Cork forward added.