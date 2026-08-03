Garda arrests over the holiday weekend reach 121 people, so far

A Garda Roads Policing Operation is taking place throughout the August bank holiday weekend from Thursday 30th July until Tuesday 4th August 2026.

On the fourth day of the operation, Sunday 2nd August 2026, there were two fatalities following traffic collisions on our roads. The total number of fatalities on Irish roads to date this year is 110.

Throughout this weekend's Roads Policing Operation, Gardaí are conducting both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

To date, a total of 121 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs).Nearly 3,400 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first four days of the operation.

Notable speeds detected yesterday, Sunday 2nd August 2026, include:

• 79 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Ballymount Road Upper, Co. Dublin.

• 101 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R463 Rosmadda West, Parteen, Co. Clare.

• 100 km/h in a 80 km/h zone on the R747 Glennacanon, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow.

• 126 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the N52 Heath, Screggan, Co. Offaly.

During the first four days, just under 310 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

This weekend's road safety enforcement operation focuses on the four lifesaver offences in an effort to ensure that all road users get home safe.

1. Speeding

2. Driving under the influence of an intoxicant

3. Using a mobile phone while driving

4. Not wearing a seatbelt

Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone. Slow down and stick to the speed limit. Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs. Wear your seatbelt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when you are driving. You can help get another person home safe this weekend.