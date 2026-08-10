Solicitors extend withdrawal of services for month of August

CRIMINAL defence solicitors have extended the withdrawal of their services into the month of August.

The decision was made last Friday despite efforts by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to resolve the dispute over how solicitors are paid free legal aid in criminal cases.

New regulations specify that solicitors get a one-off, flat fee of €520 per client, with just one legal aid certificate per defendant, replacing the previous agreement to pay €240 for the first district court appearance per client and €60 for every court representation thereafter.

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Solicitors described the new scheme as unworkable and withdrew their services. This has caused a backlog in court proceedings that now looks like it might drag into the September court sittings.

After meeting with representatives of the Law Society of Ireland, the justice minister amended the scheme to allow two-thirds of the new fee to be paid at the first district court appearance, with the balance to be paid at the conclusion of the case, or within 12-months.

Solicitors, who have also registered their protest by withdrawing from the free legal aid panel, said the measures don’t go far enough.

Skibbereen-based solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said: ‘It would be fair to say that a lot of damage has already been done over the course of the dispute. Nevertheless, the solicitors in this area are very anxious to get back to representing their clients, many of whom are the most vulnerable in society.’

Bantry-based solicitor Flor Murphy welcomed the minister’s decision to pay a portion of the fee up front, and reinstate travel expenses, ‘even if they are to be reintroduced at the lowest civil service rate’.

Funded under the Courts Reporting Scheme.