Quarter-final places up for grabs in Carbery junior A football championship

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to second round action in the Carbery JAFC

St Mary’s v Castlehaven,

JAFC Roinn 1, Friday

(Rosscarbery, 7pm)

Both teams are looking for their first win of the championship. 2025 finalists St Mary’s drew with Newcestown, 1-10 apiece, in the first round. Olan Corcoran (0-5) and Rory O’Connor (0-2) were their key men. The Haven’s seconds fell to a 2-9 to 1-11 defeat against Argideen Rangers, with Donncha O’Donovan (1-2), Kevin O’Donovan (0-5) and David Whelton (0-3) leading the way. A Castlehaven loss would mean they exit the championship. St Mary’s would still be in it even if they were defeated albeit with a huge mountain to climb as the play Argideen Rangers in the final round.

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Barryroe v Ballinascarthy,

JAFC Roinn 4, Friday

(Rossmore, 7pm)

Barryroe hope to continue their upward curve across both codes, having won their openers in football and hurling. The Sky Blues beat St Colum’s in Roinn 4 and St Finbarr’s in the county premier junior hurling championship. They needed a last-minute Luke Murphy mark to claim victory against Colum’s last time out and Norman Fleming will want improvement. A win here would almost guarantee a quarter-final place. As for Bal, a defeat to Goleen has put them firmly on the back foot. If they want to avoid a second group stage exit in a row, they’ll need to pull off the shock here.

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Tadhg MacCarthaigh v St Oliver Plunkett’s,

JAFC Roinn 3, Saturday

(Leap, 7pm)

Both sides need a win after they lost their first-round games. Caheragh fell to St James 1-16 to 2-11 – Adam O’Donovan, Luke Shorten, Daniel Kingston, Paul Keane, Oisín Daly, Mark O’Driscoll and Dylan Murray were all on target. Plunkett’s showed great fight against Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas but narrowly lost 0-11 to 0-8. The Ahiohill club will need Carbery footballer Roy O’Driscoll to produce some magic to test a Caheragh side that reached the last four in 2025. The two teams know a win would give them a lifeline but a defeat would most likely mean an early exit.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v St James,

JAFC Roinn 3, Saturday

(Clonakilty, 7pm)

The winner here would have one foot in the quarter-finals and both would fancy their chances. Mathúnas overcame Plunkett’s last time out and with their hurlers losing their opening match, the Castletownkenneigh club will want to make a mark on the big ball. Jamie Lucey was in top form against Plunkett’s, recording 0-4 from play. Jack O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Donovan, Seán Crowley and Matt Draper are others to watch for the 2024 finalists. St James got a much-needed victory over Caheragh after a surprise group-stage exit last year. Seán Whelton and Aaron Hayes are star men for Alan O’Shea’s team and they will look to repeat their Carbery winning exploits from 2022.

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Kilbrittain v Kilmeen,

JAFC Roinn 2, Sunday

(Ballinascarthy, 7pm)

A win for Kilbrittain would almost book their place in the knockouts but given Kilmeen’s performance against Carbery Rangers, the Super Blues will not lie down. Kilbrittain narrowly saw off Randal Óg 0-18 to 1-14 with Luke Griffin pulling them through with 0-9 from play. Like Barryroe, the Black and Amber have also won their first game in both codes and will look to carry on that momentum. Kilmeen need a win to stay alive and with Cillian Twohig up front and Oisin Harrington in the middle third, they have a chance of upsetting Kilbrittain.

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Carbery Rangers v Randal Óg,

JAFC Roinn 2, Sunday

(Drimoleague, 7pm)

They may be county league Division 7 champions but Carbery Rangers’ seconds were given plenty of it in their 2-12 to 1-14 win over Kilmeen in round one. A two-pointer from John O’Brien and a goal by JP Eady won the day but it was a wake-up call for John Hayes’ side having been second best for stretches. Now, they have the chance to seal a quarter-final spot but Randals, as shown in their game against Kilbrittain, are no pushovers. Seán Daly is a massive asset to the Ballinacarriga men and there is the added fact that they need a result to survive in the championship.

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Goleen v St Colum’s,

JAFC Roinn 4, Sunday

(Bantry, 7pm)

Goleen know that a win for Barryroe over Ballinascarthy on Friday would mean a win for the Mizen club here would book a place in the quarter-finals for the second season running. That would be a super achievement for a club playing at junior B level just two years ago. Michael O’Reilly is their main forward and will need to be on song again while Padraig Reidy is a great leader for a team that never says die. St Colum’s emphasised in their loss to Barryroe though that they are a good football team. They need a win to survive and with Cork U20 Cathal McCarthy in defence, Kian Kelleher up front and Robert Cronin in midfield, they have quality and youth is on their side.