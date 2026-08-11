Kind grandfather who gave shelter repaid with ‘cruel savagery’ murder trial hears

By Olivia Kelleher

A FATHER-OF-FOUR who provided shelter to a person in hardship later saw his kindness repaid with ‘cruel savagery’ when the same man stabbed him to death at his home in Macroom, a court heard.

Daniel Hourigan (33) was last week jailed for life for the murder of Clonakilty native Michael Foley (61) at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork. The grandfather-of-12 was found dead at his home in Annville, Barrett’s Place in Macroom on February 6th, 2024.

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He had suffered 11 stab wounds, 19 incised and defensive wounds and 34 blunt force trauma injuries. Hourigan, originally from Farranree in Cork city, had lived in Foley’s home for several weeks in the spring of 2023.

The trial had heard that Foley had encountered a then homeless and struggling Hourigan in Cork city. Hourigan was known to him and he immediately offered to give him temporary accommodation.

Det Sgt Danielle Hegarty told a sentencing hearing that Hourigan and his then partner Linda O’Flynn had gone to visit Foley at his Macroom home on January 31st, 2024.

The couple stayed overnight and left the property the following morning. They took a bus to Cork city with Hourigan leaving the murder weapon in a refuse bag in the cargo area of a bus to Cork city. They didn’t retrieve the bag when they got off the bus in Cork city.

Mr Foley was found dead in a pool of his own blood in the kitchen/living room area of his home five days after the couple left the property.

O’Flynn, who is originally from Holyhill in Cork city, was previously sentenced to seven years imprisonment for covering up the murder. Ray Boland, SC, for the defence said that his client plans to lodge an appeal. He still maintains his innocence and blames O’Flynn for the murder.

Caroline Foley, the eldest daughter of the deceased, addressed Hourigan directly as she delivered her victim impact statement.

She said: ‘He was grandad to 12 beautiful grandchildren who adored him. He was the heart of our family. He was the person we turned to when life was hard, the first to help when someone needed him, and the last person to ever ask for anything in return.

‘He taught us kindness. He taught us compassion. He believed that everyone deserved another chance. If someone was struggling, he never looked the other way. He opened his heart and his home to people when others wouldn’t. That was the man he was.’

She said that the deepest pain that the family carry involves knowing that the kindness of their father was ‘repaid with betrayal’.

‘You (Hourigan) accepted his generosity. You accepted his trust. You accepted the roof he gave you over your head. Then you repaid the man who helped you in the most unimaginable way possible.’

Molly Foley, a sister of the deceased, said in her victim impact statement that she felt haunted by what her brother had endured in his final moments.

‘We cannot begin to imagine the fear, pain, loneliness and suffering he endured as he lay dying on his own, abandoned by someone he trusted.’

Judge Siobhan Lankford said that Foley had provided a safe haven to Hourigan when he was trying to come off heroin. She said that it was particularly troubling that Hourigan had opted to leave the house in Macroom on the morning of February 1st 2024 at a time when he knew that Foley was still alive. ‘No effort was made to make any phone call to seek any assistance for Michael Foley.’

She sentenced Hourigan to mandatory life imprisonment and offered her sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased following their seismic loss.