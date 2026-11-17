A DRIVER who crashed into a house in Timoleague and caused €65,000 worth of damage was convicted and fined €200.

Nicholas Lombard (44), of Skeaf West House, Clogagh, Timoleague, pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to a charge of careless driving and a hit-and-run.

The charges relate to a single vehicle accident on December 26 last at around 9pm, at Ahamonister, Timoleague, in a 60kmh zone.

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Sgt Tom Mulcahy, for the prosecution, said Mr Lombard was behind the wheel of the car when he missed a stop sign and drove into the house. He did not receive any injuries.

“There was nobody in the room of the house at the time but there was considerable damage,” said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard that he spoke to the owners of the house and gave his name and address. Gardaí attended the accident scene a short time later after they were notified through a GPS tracker in Mr Lombard’s car.

The €65,000 damage has since been covered by his insurance, the court heard. He has no previous convictions.

Mr Lombard’s defence solicitor Carl O’Mahony said his client made himself known and apologised immediately, adding that the homeowners knew his family.

“He went to the farmer next door to ask him to help him move the car,” said Mr O’Mahony, adding it was an error of judgement for which he apologises.

The judge said she would not be convicting Mr Lombard on the hit-and-run charge. “It has a very negative connotation,” said Judge Carroll. “He left to make inquiries, left his details and his car was at the scene and identifiable. There was no intention of being dishonest.”

The judge struck out the hit-and-run charge, imposing a €200 fine with four months to pay for careless driving.

“He drives for a living and he knows there was an error of judgement, having driven through a stop sign,” said the judge. “He was fully insured.”

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.