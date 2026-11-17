A WEST Cork man in his 20s has been charged with sex offences after allegedly sending sexually explicit images to two children on Snapchat.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victims, appeared at Bandon District Court on two charges under the Sexual Offences Act 2017.

He is charged with two counts of alleged use of information and communication technology to send sexually explicit images to a child.

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He is also charged with one count of alleged harassment against one of the two minors concerned.

The prosecution said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had recommended prosecution on indictment, while the case is not to be sent forward for sentencing on an assigned plea.

Judge Joanne Carroll fixed the next court date for December 17 at Bandon District Court for a book of evidence to be served on the accused.

The judge said the accused would be remanded on bail of €500 in his own bond, with conditions attached.

The bail conditions are that he resides at the address given to gardaí, signs on at a nominated garda station every Wednesday between 9am and 9pm, provides his phone number to gardaí and has his phone switched on and charged at all times.

The judge also directed that the man has no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured parties in this case, or with any member of their respective families.

Two other conditions are that he is of good behaviour and stays away from a particular address.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.