IT was a very successful week for West Cork businesses, with recognition across multiple national award ceremonies.

The Celtic Ross Hotel scored a double win at the Family Business Awards, taking gold for Hospitality Business of the Year and bronze for Family Business Employer of the Year.

The Rosscarbery hotel was among the West Cork businesses recognised at a glitzy gala on Thursday (November 5) at The Johnstown Estate in Enfield, near Dublin.

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Hosted by presenter Matt Cooper, the event brought together more than 450 guests to celebrate family businesses across the country.

“What a meaningful day celebrating the heart of our communities, Irish family businesses,” said Jill Thornton, Head of Events, Family Business Awards.

“Their passion, resilience, and innovation deserve every bit of recognition. Honouring their legacy is what the Family Business Awards are all about. Congratulations to all the inspiring winners!”

The other West Cork winner this year was Collins Kinsale Pharmacy, earning silver in the Family Healthcare, Pharmacy, and Wellbeing Business of the Year category.

The previous day, West Cork businesses claimed six golds at the 2026 National Grocery Retail Awards.

Scally’s of Clonakilty scored a double win of their own in the Retail Store of the Year (Large Supermarket) and the Most Creative Fresh Food Retailer categories.

West Cork SuperValu stores dominated the Best Fresh Fish & Seafood Offering category with the top prize going to Fields in Skibbereen, while Murphy’s in Castletownbere and O’Keeffe’s in Bantry were both named finalists.

Fields in Skibbereen was also named a finalist in both the Retail Store of the Year (Large Supermarket) and the Best In-Store Off-Licence categories.

While O’Keeffe’s claimed the top award in the Best Fresh Dairy Offering category and Murphy’s was recognised for Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in a Medium Supermarket.

Ireland’s Best Sustainability Initiative went to Barry Collins’ SuperValu in Carrigaline, who was also named a finalist in both the Best Fresh Dairy Offering and the Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in a Large Supermarket.

Finally, O’Donovan’s Centra Enniskeane was named a finalist as Ireland’s Most Creative Fresh Food Retailer and Retail Store of the Year (Small Supermarket).