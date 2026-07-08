Will the UK gaming tax affect IE

The possibility of higher gambling taxes in the UK has sparked plenty of discussion, with many wondering whether the effects could stretch beyond British borders. While the proposed changes are aimed at the UK market, Ireland's close relationship with many of the same betting and gaming operators means any major shift is unlikely to stay isolated. With several companies operating in both countries, decisions made in one market often influence strategies in the other.

One area that could feel the impact is the promotional side of the industry. Many major operators run services in both jurisdictions, so if costs increase in the UK, businesses may adjust their offers, pricing, or marketing elsewhere to balance the books. That could mean fewer bonuses or changes to rewards for Irish customers by using an online casino site. Industry analysis also suggests companies are more likely to protect compliance and responsible gambling investments while trimming commercial spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion has been driven by an EY report commissioned by the Betting and Gaming Council, which examined how higher gambling duties could affect the wider industry. According to the analysis, increasing taxes would reduce profit margins, potentially limit future investment, and create pressure on operators to rethink how they allocate resources. Another concern raised is that if regulated operators become less competitive, some players may be tempted towards unlicensed gambling platforms that offer bigger incentives but far fewer consumer protections.

Those concerns are not limited to the UK. Ireland has its own regulatory framework, with the newly established Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland overseeing the market, but many of the biggest names are active in both countries. Companies such as Flutter and Entain have already voiced concerns about the potential impact of higher taxes, with Flutter also confirming the closure of 28 Paddy Power betting shops in Ireland. While those closures are not solely linked to tax proposals, they demonstrate how business decisions can affect both markets.

The way gambling is taxed also differs between the two countries, with the UK traditionally taxing betting and online gaming through duties based on gross profit or gaming revenue, while Ireland applies a turnover-based betting duty, with separate treatment for remote gaming and betting intermediaries. These differing systems mean operators must adapt their compliance and cost management strategies in each market, which could influence their overall competitiveness and investment decisions if UK taxes increase.

Industry groups warn that if legal operators become less competitive due to higher taxes, Irish consumers might turn to unlicensed websites offering larger bonuses, fewer restrictions, and higher betting limits. While these offers seem attractive, they lack safeguards like responsible gambling tools, oversight, and consumer protections. Irish players could be vulnerable to these risks if UK tax changes influence the wider market, emphasising the need for vigilance.

At this stage, much remains uncertain because the proposed tax increases have yet to be confirmed. However, Ireland's policymakers are likely to monitor UK developments closely, especially given ongoing reforms and the potential for similar tax adjustments. This could lead to proactive regulatory measures or adjustments in Irish market oversight to mitigate any adverse effects on local operators and consumers.