BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

2006. Clockwise from far left, members of the ‘Sydney Circus’, who received the John McCarthy Memorial Trophy as the Best Overall Entry at this year’s annual Children’s Fancy Dress at the Kinsale Regatta Festival, pictured with Mayor Fred Treacy, adjudicator Dermot Ryan and Ted McNamara, Chairman Regatta Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Cheerleaders’ Alice and Grace Beneke from Orlando pictured with Katie and Carolina Cassidy, Tampa, Florida, at the Kinsale Regatta Children’s Fancy Dress recently.

(Photos: Howard Crowdy)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, simply send old photos, film or video to: [email protected] or simply call in to our offices where we will scan hard copies of photographs for publication. If you’d like to view past copies of The Southern Star and/or The Skibbereen Eagle, go to www.irishnewsarchive.com