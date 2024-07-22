West Cork's woodland walks

Dromkeen Woods, Innishannon

Also known as Adderley woods, Dromkeen woods offer a lovely, short, loop walk with plenty of tree coverage and the path has a diversity of flora and fauna.

Red squirrels are often sighted here and seeing them going about their business gives an added connection to nature and something for children to look out for.

Anglers can often be seen on the Bandon River as it is a popular stretch of river for fishing.

Dromkeen Wood was planted in 1740 by Thomas Adderley, the landlord of Innishannon at the time.

He planted the wood with contrasting trees so that his name was written across the hillside overlooking the village.

The Dromkeen Woods are also a fabulous place to admire the bluebells and are a perfect place to stop and stretch your legs on a journey from West Cork to the city.

Glengarriff Woods, Glengarriff

Set in a nature reserve of more than 300 hectares of oak forest, the Glengarriff woods are special to visit at any time of the year.

There are five main trails in the woods, the Riverside walk, Lady, Bantry’s Lookout, Big Meadow walk, Waterfall walk and Esknamucky walk.

All the walks are signposted and suit a range of abilities.

The main carpark can be used as the starting point for all the trails. The woods were once part of Lord Bantry’s estate but were handed over to the State in 1955 for forestry purposes.

In 1991, the woods were designated as a Nature Reserve and the woodland is now owned and managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, primarily for conservation and amenity purposes.

For further information on the Glengarriff Nature Reserve and their White Tailed Sea Eagle programme visit www.glengarriffnaturereserve.ie

Gougane Barra, Ballingeary

Gougane Barra is a spectacular National Forest Park situated near Ballingeary (also easily accessible from the Ballylickey/Kealkil side) at the edge of the Sheehy mountains.

There are six walking trails within the park to suit all levels of fitness ranging from multi-access nature trails to strenuous mountain hikes and they all offer a sense of wilderness and seclusion.

There are information boards within the park detailing all the walks.

A popular route with families, the Sli na Laoi, is a moderate hour long walk with follows the course of the River Lee to its source at the head of the valley.

Also worth visiting is the iconic chapel which is situated on a little island in the lake.

Steeped in history, the island was where St Finbarr, patron saint of Cork, founded his early Christian monastery in the 6th century.

Dromillihy, between Leap & Rosscarbery

Dromillihy is located right on the N71 between Leap and Rosscarbery and is a compact and easily accessible woodland.

It has a lovely well signposted loop walk and a few fairy houses have sprung up along the way which is great for keeping younger walkers entertained while enjoying all the benefits of exercise and nature.

There are finger-post information boards interspersed throughout the trail with important information about the trees found growing in the woods.

The woodland is bounded by the Roury River on the eastern side. Historically, mill races off the river would have powered local businesses such as a tuck mill and a corn mill.

During May, the woodlands are carpeted with bluebells making it a firm favourite with where to admire bluebells in West Cork.

The main walk, the Cellmount Loop, is a short, moderate walk of about 1.5km and it is sometimes easy to walk it twice, once clockwise and once anti-clockwise, just to savour the views from different perspectives along the way.

Warrenscourt, near Lissarda

Warrenscourt comprises of about 110 hectares of gently sloping woodland overlooking surrounding farmlands and the Buingea river.

It was once part of the Warrenscourt demesne which was dense with oak and beech, but which was depleted during the second world war and then restocked with, mainly conifers, in the early sixties.

The main trail that is popular with families runs beside the river and has a green area which is perfect for picnics.

The trail is linked with another parking area which is on the outskirts of Kilmurray village and a lot of people walk that as a ‘there and back’ from car park to car park.

Warrenscourt woods has the most friendly locals who are always happy to give pointers (and directions) to anyone who gets disorientated.

A section of the old Butter Road used by farmers to bring their butter to the Cork market that used to run through the forest is still in use today.

Most interestingly, there is a memorial to the side of the path in the woods to honour a local parish priest who was responsible for being the man to translate the Bible into Irish.

A scroll of paper and a feather and inkwell are engraved onto the stone.

The views from near the top of the loop walk stretch so far into the distance that the Derrynasaggart and Boggeragh mountains are visible on a clear day showing the Paps, Mushera More and Mullaghanish.

The new Macroom bypass is also visible in the distance as it threads its way through the country side.

Fuchsia woodland loop, Courtmacsherry

The Fuchsia Loop trail is a lovely 5km walk at the end of Courtmacsherry that threads its way through Courtmacsherry woods and out onto the headlands beyond where the sea vista’s open up and the trail threads along between the edges of pastures and the cliffs and forms part of the impressive Seven Heads Walk, a 42.5km walk around the peninsula.

The woodland path threads its way through ancient oaks and feels magical. In spring, the woodland is carpeted with bluebells and wild garlic which fills the air with its scent and in summer, the fragrance of woodbine lifts the senses.

The walk is popular with families who also sometimes walk through the woods to Wood Point and back again.

Walkers know they have reached Wood Point as they emerge from the trees to a clearing that has incredible views of Courtmacsherry Bay.

This year saw the inaugural Bluebell Weekend, a festival celebrating the walks in the Courtmacsherry and Timoleague area which was organised by committee of the Seven Heads Walks.