Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the West Cork History Festival, walking the length of Gaza across West Cork for charity, Treasure Island in Cecas, Sherkin Island's Do Run Run for 2025, Nicola O'Regan performing in Goleen and Schull Regatta.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

West Cork History Festival - Saturday, August 9th

The West Cork History Festival kicks off this year on Saturday, August 9th.

The event kicks off at Liss Ard Estate with Myles Duggan and Dr Sara Lodge.

Walk the Length of Gaza across West Cork - Saturday, August 9th

Walk, run or bike red the length of the Gaza Strip in aid of MAP.

It kicks off in Bantry at 6am and ends up in Mizen Head at 6pm.

Off The Ground Theatre Treasure Island - Sunday, August 10th

Off the Ground Theatre are in Cecas Myross Wood, Leap with an all new adaptation of the quintessential pirate tale 'Treasure Island'!

Head to the high seas with OTG with this original version of the swashbuckling classic tale!

Promising swash and buckle in spades, with plenty of adventure and a hearty helping of laughs too, summer 2025's production is not one to be missed.

Prices are starting from 7 euro.

Sherkin Island Do Run Run 2025 - Saturday, August 9th

The Sherkin Island Do Run Run 2025 takes place at 2.30pm on Saturday, August 9th out on Sherkin Island.

There are 4km, 6km and 8km races to walk or run.

Make sure to get registered and not miss out.

Nicola O'Regan Sunday Session - Sunday, August 10th

Sunday Sessions are back in the park in Goleen and on Sunday, August 10th between 7pm and 9pm, Nadine O'Regan will be performing.

Schull Regatta - Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th August

Fun on the water for all the family!

