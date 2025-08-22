Warning over VAT rate delay

MICHAEL Collins TD has warned that the Government’s long-promised VAT cut for the hospitality sector risks coming far too late to save many struggling tourism and hospitality businesses — calling it ‘a shocking failure’ in the face of mounting industry pressures.

‘The reality is clear: this summer season has been patchy, inconsistent, and deeply worrying for thousands of employers,’ Deputy Collins said.

‘You can’t pay staff wages or overheads with uncertainty.’

Deputy Collins said while a 9% VAT rate could help boost competitiveness and ease pressure, its delayed delivery undermines its purpose.

He noted that tourism is worth €9 billion a year and supports 200,000 jobs, many in rural and coastal areas where employment is scarce.