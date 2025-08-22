News

Warning over VAT rate delay

August 22nd, 2025 1:28 PM

Warning over VAT rate delay Image

Share this article

MICHAEL Collins TD has warned that the Government’s long-promised VAT cut for the hospitality sector risks coming far too late to save many struggling tourism and hospitality businesses — calling it ‘a shocking failure’ in the face of mounting industry pressures.

‘The reality is clear: this summer season has been patchy, inconsistent, and deeply worrying for thousands of employers,’ Deputy Collins said.

‘You can’t pay staff wages or overheads with uncertainty.’

Deputy Collins said while a 9% VAT rate could help boost competitiveness and ease pressure, its delayed delivery undermines its purpose.

He noted that tourism is worth €9 billion a year and supports 200,000 jobs, many in rural and coastal areas where employment is scarce.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended