Five things to see and do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Roberts Cove vintage festival, the Kinsale 5 mile Regatta, Myross Rowing Club's bake sale, Kilmeen Drama Group's summer comedy and the Kilbrittain Festival.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

Roberts Cove vintage festival - Monday, August 4th

The Roberts Cove vintage festival takes place in Belgooly on August 4th at 12pm.

Vintage cars and tractors, steam engines, threshing, helicopter rides, dog show, machinery show and much much more.

Free entrance for children to the event.

Kinsale Regatta 5 mile - Friday, August 1st

The Kinsale Regatta 5 mile race takes please on Friday, August 1st at 7.30pm.

The event is starting at the GAA pitch in Kinsale and is a fast 5 mile course.

Entry is €25 + booking fee and includes a t-shirt.

All profits are donated to the Kinsale Sailability.

Myross Rowing Club bake sale - Sunday, August 3rd

Myross Rowing Club are hosting a bake sale and coffee morning on Sunday, August 3rd.

The bake sale and coffee morning takes place from 10.30am to 1pm at The Boathouse in Union Hall.

Kilmeen Drama Group's summer comedy - Friday, August 1st

You don't want to miss Kilmeen Drama Group's summer comedy, 'Widows Paradise' directed by Ger Finn and Sheila Wall.

The play kicks off on Thursday, July 31st and Friday, August 1st and every Thursday and Friday throughout the month of August.

Tickets for this can be purchased here and it takes place in Rossmore Theatre.

Kilbrittain Festival - Friday, August 1st - Monday, August 4th

The Kilbrittain Family Fun Festival is taking place from Friday, August 1st to Monday, August 4th over the bank holiday weekend.

For more information about the event visit their Facebook page here.