Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the Mealagh Valley Heritage Day, the big 80's night in Clonakilty, the Bandon Walled Town Festival, the Great Wild Atlantic Marathon and Gaggin Community Hall's annual summer BBQ.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Mealagh Valley Heritage Day - Sunday, August 24th

Come celebrate Mealagh Valley Heritage Day which is a family friendly fun, educational and inspirational event taking place on Sunday, August 24th from 2-6pm.

The event takes place at the Mealagh Valley Community Hall Ards, Bantry, P75 K253.

Big 80's night in Clonakilty - Friday, August 22nd

You don't want to miss the big 80's night taking place at O'Donovan's Hotel in Clonakilty on Friday, August 22nd from 9.30pm to 12am.

The event is in aid of Clonakilty Meals on Wheels.

Bandon Walled Town Festival 2025 - Sunday, August 24th

The Bandon Walled Town Festival for 2025 takes place from the 16th - 24th of August with a family fun day happening on the 24th.

Celebrate Bandon's rich heritage.

For more information on the variety of events taking place over the duration of the festival visit their Facebook page here.

Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks - Sunday, August 24th

The Great Wild Atlantic Marathon takes place on Sunday, August 24th with all proceeds going to the Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat.

There is a choice of a 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon or Full Marathon.

You can find more information via their Facebook page and register.

Gaggin Community Hall Summer BBQ - Sunday, August 24th

The Gaggin Community Hall annual summer BBQ takes place from 1pm on Sunday, August 24th.

There will be live music and kids entertainment and of course plenty of food!

Adults are €20 and kids under 12 go free.

You can visit their Facebook page here for more information.