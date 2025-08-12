THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This weekend's events include the Skibbereen Blues-Soul-Roots Festival, the Timoleague Harvest Festival, the Bandon Walled Town Festival, the Bantry Agricultural Show and West Cork Jesters' Car Boot Sale.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

---

Skibbereen Blues-Soul-Roots Festival - Friday, August 15th - Sunday, August 17th

The Skibbereen Blues - Soul - Roots Festival is back for 2025 and takes place around Skibbereen from Friday, August 15th to Sunday, August 17th.

You can find the agenda over on the Festival's Facebook page here.

Timoleague Harvest Festival - Kicks off on Friday, August 15th

In August each year, Timoleague village hosts the Timoleague festival. This ten day harvest festival sees the streets thronged with locals and tourists alike trying to catch a glimpse of the many street activities which are organised for the event. The festival kicks off on Friday, August 15th and more information can be found here. Bandon Walled Town Festival 2025 - Kicks off on Saturday, August 16th From guided walks and expert talks to hands-on workshops and living history displays, the week-long programme is packed with everything you ever wanted to know about Bandon. From Saturday, August 16th, there are answers, stories, and the people who bring them to life. For more information click here. Bantry Agricultural Show - Sunday, August 17th Join us on August 17th at Beach, Bantry, West Cork for Bantry Show with a wide range of activities and attractions, there's something for all the family at the Bantry Agricultural Show Bantry Show has been part of the agricultural landscape in Bantry, West Cork since 1996 and continues to grow in popularity each year.

Car boot sale - Sunday, August 17th

The West Cork Jesters are hosting a Car Boot Sale in Durrus from 10am until 2pm.