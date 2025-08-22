News

ESB confirm planned outage in Skibb area this Sunday night

August 22nd, 2025 4:34 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

ESB networks has confirmed that a planned outage will take place in the Skibbereen area this Sunday

ESB Networks has confirmed that a planned outage will take place in areas including Castletownshend, Church Cross North, Tragumna and surrounding parts of Skibbereen this Sunday night, August 24th  from 11pm to around 8am the following morning, Monday August 25th.

The planned outage is to facilitate upgrade works at an ESB Networks station in Skibbereen following a recent fault. This is essential in order to provide a more resilient network for customers, ensure more protection against severe weather events and overall, provide a better quality of service for customers.

Customers impacted by this planned outage are being notified over the course of today via SMS.

Latest updates available on www.PowerCheck.ie and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

