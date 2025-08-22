SCAR Returns for 2025 as a new Duathlon challenge

WEST Cork’s iconic adventure race is back but with a brand-new twist.

The SCAR (Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race) is transforming into the SCAR Duathlon, combining cycling and running to create a thrilling test of endurance through some of West Cork’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Taking place on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, the SCAR Duathlon will guide participants through local beauty spots including Lough Hyne, Toe Head, Castletownshend, and Tragumna, offering both a sporting challenge and an unforgettable scenic experience.

For 2025, participants can choose between two race formats:

SPORT Course : 14.5km run + 37.5km cycle

: 14.5km run + 37.5km cycle TASTER Course: 7km run + 20km cycle (with a relay option available)

Organised by the Skibbereen Lions Club, SCAR continues its tradition of combining community spirit, athletic challenge, and fundraising for charity.

'This year marks an exciting new chapter for SCAR,' said the organising committee.

'By focusing on running and cycling, we’re opening the event to an even wider range of participants while keeping the adventure and beauty of West Cork at its heart.'

Registrations are now open at thescar.ie.

RUN • CYCLE • RAISE FUNDS FOR CHARITY