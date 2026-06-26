Things to see and do in Dunmanway and the surrounding areas

Discover the best things to see and do in Dunmanway, from exploring the birthplace of Sam Maguire to enjoying scenic walks in the heart of West Cork.

ASTRO-TURF PITCH

Football enthusiasts can enjoy a casual kick-around at Dunmanway’s astro-turf pitch on Bantry Road, regardless of ground conditions. The best part? It’s free to use and accessible seven days a week during daylight hours.

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HILLWALKING CLUB

Dunmanway Hillwalking Club was established in 2004 and has a warm welcome for beginners and new members. Because of our wonderful location here in West Cork, the club has the opportunity to discover the adjacent mountain ranges of Derrynasaggart, Bogeragh, Caha and the iconic Macgillycuddy Reeks, as well as the Sheep’s Head trails. The walk schedule runs every two weeks on alternate Sundays of A and B walks. B walks are usually lower level (less than 6km), mostly trail marked and require a moderate level of fitness. The A walks are more strenuous and more challenging and require a robust level of fitness. Teamwork and mutual cooperation are the essence of the club walks. The club’s joy is to share its passion and love of the hills with fellow walkers in a safe, pleasant and sociable environment. To find out more visit https://badger-copper-wlxd.squarespace.com

Shehy Highland Park

Nestled in West Cork's picturesque Shehy Mountains, Shehy Highland Park combines a tranquil outdoor escape with a working sheep farm, just 4 km from the scenic Cousane Gap. Three marked trails wind through the park, suitable for all ages, leading to waterfalls and ancient sites - a perfect way to explore the diverse wildlife and native flora. The park caters for families, walkers, hikers and nature lovers alike and offers many picnic areas. Overnight camper van parking is available in the car park. Visitors should use their own facilities, with fresh water on site. A guided driving tour can be booked online, showcasing highlights such as the secret garden, Eagle Point, Sunrise House, and Bullaum Stone. A quiet, family-friendly place to explore at your own pace on the R585. Visit https://shehyhighlandpark.com for details.

FUNMANWAY

Nestled amidst the picturesque rebel countryside stands ‘Funmanway’, an adventure haven in West Cork. Hosting one of Ireland’s premier outdoor centers for Paintball and Splatball, Funmanway spans a nine-acre woodland with forests, hills, and open terrain interconnected by bridges, runways, forts and platforms, creating a paintball experience unlike any other. And if you feel like rolling down a hill in a giant see-through zorb ball, that’s also an option. Additionally, Funmanway offers camping facilities alongside an entertainment zone featuring BBQ amenities and a brick oven for pizzas. For more details, reach out to James at 085 8060020 or visit www.funmanway.ie.

BALLABUIDHE

The annual Ballabuidhe Festival takes place in Dunmanway over the August bank holiday weekend with a number of events happening throughout the weekend like horse racing on Sunday and Monday with a family fun day. You can look forward to open-air ceilí and traditional music, with live music on Sunday and on Monday in the Square. The Ballabuidhe Horse Fair and gathering will take place on the Tuesday evening and Wednesday. The Ballabuidhe Horse Fair dates back to 1615 and is one of the oldest fairs of its kind in Ireland.

CHILD’S PLAY

Dunmanway’s all-inclusive playground is a hit with children of all ages and abilities. Next to the swimming pool and renovated in 2021, it boasts modern equipment catering to children of varying abilities. From zip lines and climbing frames to swings, slides, and sensory stations, there’s something for everyone. The playground also provides seating for parents to relax and supervise as their children enjoy hours of fun.

MEN’S SHED

Dunmanway Men’s Shed welcomes new and returning members for connections, craic and construction. The group meets on Tuesdays from 11am to 4pm and on Wednesdays from 7 pm at the Dunmanway Family Resource Centre. Contact [email protected] or John on 087 250 7957 for further information.

ARTISTIC LANDMARKS

While journeying through Dunmanway, one cannot miss the captivating hand-painted murals that adorn various corners of the town. These artworks serve as reminders of Dunmanway’s rich history, depicting scenes like Duffy’s Circus winter base in the 1940s and ‘50s, the closure of the West Cork Railway in 1961, and the iconic Broadway cinema. Crafted by local artists, these murals contribute to the town’s unique character and allure.

PITCH & PUTT

Located on the Bantry Road as you enter Dunmanway from the west, the Pitch & Putt course is nestled within the town park’s recreational area, overlooking the municipal swimming pool. Providing a charming rural backdrop, this course welcomes people of all ages, and offers special programmes for children and young people in the summer months. Visitors can enjoy the course year-round, with a green fee of €5 per person per day. Club and ball rentals are conveniently available at both the pavilion and the nearby swimming pool.

DUNMANWAY TRAILS

To date, Dunmanway Trails has established a loop walk on the Yew Tree Hill with the potential of establishing up to 40km of walks on the hills above Dunmanway. This loop walk which is 9.8km long is open to the public to walk to enjoy the panoramic views over the town of Dunmanway. The famed Yew Tree Hill affords a full circle view over the whole of West Cork and as far as Mullaghanish and the Paps in Kerry. The route starts in the town centre and has 4.4km on public roads and 5.4km on a mixture of open mountain, woodland and grassland, with an estimated time of 4.5 hours. In addition to these trails, there is Shehy Highland Park, a unique experience in breath-taking landscapes, immersed in archaeological heritage.

GO RACING

Experience the thrill of racing at Dromleena Lawn where the Ballabuidhe Races are held annually in Dunmanway. Drawing large crowds on the Sunday and Monday of the August bank holiday weekend, these races offer an exhilarating spectacle. Ladies’ Day, occurring on Sunday August 2nd, promises excitement with numerous prizes for the most suitably dressed ladies and gents.

Dunmanway Library and LOCAL information point

Dunmanway Library, located in the town centre is a busy community space with frequent activities, art displays and space to read and relax. It is also your one stop shop for all the information on what Dunmanway has to offer and a good place to pick up brochures on the area. The library is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday (open through lunch). Tel: 023 88 55411. Email: [email protected].

HERITAGE TRAILS

A number of heritage walks were created to cater for leisurely strolls, suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. Inside the booklet ‘Heritage Walks around Dunmanway,’ available at the Tourist Information Centre within Dunmanway Library, you’ll discover five walks of varying difficulty and distance, all commencing and concluding in the town centre. These walks offer an opportunity to delve into Dunmanway’s rich heritage, history, mythology, architecture, and culture. However, keep in mind that you’ll be sharing the paths with various types of traffic, so prioritise safety and show consideration for fellow travellers.

GONE FISHING

Enjoy a fishing adventure in Dunmanway, where an array of options awaits avid anglers. The nearby Bandon River provides excellent opportunities for trout and salmon fishing, while local lakes offer game and coarse fishing, all just a short drive from town. For those seeking a challenge, Chapel Lake within the town is home to sizable pike waiting to be caught. Anglers are encouraged to practise catch and release whenever feasible. For day tickets, reach out to P McCarthy at 086 1009760 or F Kearney at 086 3858855.

GAME, SET, MATCH

Attention all tennis enthusiasts – it’s time to retrieve those rackets and refine your tennis prowess for a trip to Dunmanway’s tennis court, conveniently located next to the playground on Bantry Road. This court was first introduced to the town in the mid-1970s and underwent a comprehensive redevelopment in 2021. Use of tennis court is free of charge.

MODEL SCHOOL, DUNMANWAY

Built in 1848, the Model School situated on Bantry Road stands as a historic institution in Dunmanway. Initially founded as a non-denominational, co-educational primary school, it offered accommodation for up to eight student teachers who underwent practical training before completing their education in Dublin. Additionally, the school included an agricultural department, imparting farming techniques of the era to post-primary pupils. Among its notable alumni is the legendary Sam Maguire. As a part of the Sam Maguire passport trail, the school serves as a significant stop, featuring a storyboard detailing Sam Maguire’s formative years.

SAM MAGUIRE’S LIFE STORY

Embark on the Sam Maguire passport trail by walking, cycling, or driving, an immersive journey designed to unveil the fascinating and tragic story of Sam Maguire, the esteemed figure behind the renowned All-Ireland GAA Senior Football trophy. Obtain your Sam Maguire passport from various outlets in Dunmanway for just €2, serving as your guide to seven key locations shedding light on Sam’s life and his significant contributions to the GAA and Irish nationalism. Completing the trail typically takes two to three hours, culminating at St Mary’s Church, Sam’s final resting place. For a brief overview, check out the introductory video on the Sam Maguire Passport Facebook page.

BROOKPARK

Stay linked up with the amenities at Brookpark Business Centre, with access to 1GB broadband connectivity for a nominal fee, ideal for remote working needs. Additionally, conference, training, and board room spaces are on offer along with office accommodations and hot desks. For more details, visit www.brookpark.ie.

SCENIC walks

For avid hill walkers, Dunmanway presents an array of self-guided walking routes, offering diverse grades, lengths, and formats. From serene forest loops in Gloundha/Keelovenogue and Mallabracka to exhilarating open mountain treks on Nowen Hill, Maughnaclea, Shehy, and Yew Tree Hill, there’s something for every enthusiast. Each route promises breathtaking views of West Cork and the stunning landscapes surrounding Dunmanway. One such route, the Coolkelure/Cullinagh Loop walk, winds along tranquil country roads, treating walkers to picturesque views of Coolkelure Lake, Cullinagh Lake, St. Edmund’s Church, and Coolkelure House. Excitingly, additional routes like the recently launched Yew Tree Loop Walk are being developed all the time. These forthcoming trails will incorporate hill-walking, greenway, and cycle routes, further enhancing Dunmanway’s appeal to outdoor enthusiasts.

KILMICHAEL AMBUSH SITE

Considered a pivotal moment in the War of Independence, this site witnessed the demise of 16 British auxiliaries and three Irish republican volunteers in an ambush led by Commandant Tom Barry of the Third West Cork Brigade flying column on November 28th, 1920. In 2014, the ambush site underwent redevelopment to enhance safety and accessibility for visitors. A compacted gravel loop path now enables exploration from various perspectives, accompanied by storyboards narrating the events of that fateful day more than a century ago.

FARMERS’ MARKET

Every Thursday morning a farmers’ market is held at The Square by the Sam Maguire statue, right in the town centre. Local stallholders offer fresh, organic, local fruit, vegetables, fish, cheese and fresh homemade baking. Every week come rain or shine, the local food producers and stallholders set up their stalls to provide a great social and shopping experience for locals and tourists alike.

COMMUNITY GARDEN

Dunmanway Community Garden on the Bantry Road, is an example of the amazing community spirit of the town. It is a place where people come to garden, learn, eat and relax. With the help of volunteers, wannabe gardeners can participate in a variety of tasks the garden offers and are welcome to share in the enjoyment of its produce. The garden has a classroom, polytunnel, education garden, herb garden, mediation space, play area and lots of delicious vegetables. There is something for everyone, young and old. For more contact Dunmanway Family Resource Centre on 023 8856818.

NOWEN HILL

Experience breathtaking views from the summit of Nowen Hill, the tallest peak in the Dunmanway region, standing at 530 metres. The ascent to the top is rewarded with stunning panoramas including the picturesque Mealagh Valley, Bantry Bay, and the undulating hills of West Cork, along with the tranquil beauty of Cullenagh Lake. Additionally, discover ancient standing stones and stone circles that add to the allure of this scenic view point.

REBEL MOUNTAIN BIKING

For the adventurous types, Rebel MTB Club is a club serving mountain bikers with tracks based at Mallabraca, five miles outside of Dunmanway. The club caters for all levels and regularly hosts beginner and improver classes. Riders must be members to be insured and club spins are held every Tuesday evening at 7pm. For enquiries, please email [email protected] or visit the facebook page @rebelmtbcork.

ROAD BOWLING

In Dunmanway and around West Cork, a rich tradition of road bowling thrives. Bowling is a centuries-old sport deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of West Cork in the south and Armagh in the North of Ireland. Participants engage in this unique competition by throwing a 28oz iron bowl along the road, aiming to cover the distance between point A and point B in the fewest throws possible. Known as a ‘score’, each game garners huge support from spectators, who eagerly wager money on their favoured contestants, matching the stakes set by opposing followers. Ask locally or see the Sport section of The Southern Star for further details of times, locations etc.

RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES

Sometimes the weather can be less-than-summery in July and August but never fear, Dunmanway library is just the place to go with board games, chess, colouring and puzzles to keep the kids amused with some free, screen-free entertainment. Summer Stars, is a fun reading programme for primary school children during the months of June, July and August. Each child gets a summer reading card and tracks their progress by collecting stars. The library will host a number of arts-related activities during the summer – please check in the branch for more details and keep an eye on Cork County Council Library & Arts Page on Facebook for updates. The library is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday (open through lunch). New members and visitors always welcome and remember it’s free to join. Tel: 023 88 55411. Email: [email protected].

RUN, RUN, RUN

The Dunmanway 10k takes place in June every year. This event attracts participants from all across Munster and beyond. For more information contact [email protected].

COOLKELURE

St Edmund’s Church in Coolkelure was built in 1865, a beautiful building in a tranquil pastoral setting in the hills 4km north of Dunmanway town. The church is open daily in July and August from 10am to 6pm for people to admire its stained-glass windows and enjoy a quiet moment for contemplation and reflection. Nearby Coolkelure House is surrounded by rhododendron hedges and the picturesque Coolkelure Lodge and Coolkelure Lake are a site to behold.

COTTAGE GARDENS

Visit the Aultaghreagh Cottage Gardens, open May to September. Admission is free, donations are accepted. It’s a colourful flower garden with ample parking for coaches, toilet facilities, tea and coffee. More details on aultaghreaghcottagegarden.com

CRAIC AGUS CHEOIL

Dunmanway has an active Comhaltas branch that continues to promote the cultural heritage which has been passed down from generation to generation. Promoting music, song, dance and ‘an Gaeilge’ in all aspects of traditional culture, it has hosted seven county fleadhanna as well as two Munster fleadheanna. Comhaltas Craobh Dunmaonmhuí offers a variety of events throughout the summer months, including Oicheanna Cheoil and Summer Music sessions on The Square and monthly singing and story-telling sessions at The Greyhound Bar on the last Friday of every month, as well as traditional music sessions at Doheny Bar on the second Tuesday of every month.

BALLINACARRIGA WALKWAY

Enjoy a delightful stroll around Ballinacarriga, starting from Ballinacarriga Church car park, heading towards the Randal Óg GAA pitch, continue along the walkway towards the river and Ballinacarriga Castle view point and onto the Randal Óg pitch. Follow the pathway around the perimeter of the pitch and back out onto the road at the second gate from the church. The entire loop walkway is 0.87km. For further information, contact 087 7633558. Eircode P47CK70.

BALLINACARRIGA CASTLE

Ballinacarriga Castle, a four-storey, six-level tower house, is situated 7km from Dunmanway. Built in 1585, the castle was once home to the Randal Óg Hurley Clan. The castle’s good state of preservation is attributed largely to the fact that, up to the 19th century, it also served as a parish church. The castle, set on a high, rocky outcrop, overlooking Ballinacarriga Lake, provides a place of peacefulness and tranquility with nearby walks and picnic areas. Eircode P47 CK70.

SAM MAGUIRE PARK

Welcome to Sam Maguire GAA Park, boasting the largest crowd capacity in West Cork and serving as the backdrop for numerous thrilling matches throughout the years. Every summer, the club hosts the Kelloggs Cúl Camp for the young, aspiring GAA stars of the future. Named in honour of GAA legend and patriot Sam Maguire, the grounds were inaugurated by the GAA president in 1974. As a highlight on the Sam Maguire passport trail, the park features two expansive storyboards outside the pavilion, offering fascinating insights into Sam Maguire, the GAA, and the prestigious All-Ireland Trophy.

TRACE YOUR ROOTS

Discover your ancestry at the Dunmanway Heritage Centre, situated at the Dunmanway Centre in the Square, where you’ll find valuable resources and friendly assistance for tracing your roots in the area. Access the 1901 and 1911 census records, along with Griffith’s Valuation of 1852, as essential tools for genealogy research. The knowledgeable staff at the heritage centre are adept at searching church records specific to Dunmanway. Email enquiries are warmly welcomed at [email protected], or you can reach out by phone at 087 4747075. Eircode P47 DX96

DUNMANWAY HERITAGE CENTRE

Dunmanway Historical and Cultural Association was established in 2003 by a group of local enthusiasts dedicated to preserving Dunmanway’s rich history. Located at Dunmanway Centre, in the Square, eircode P47 DX96, exhibitions showcase various facets of Dunmanway’s past, including displays on Sam Maguire, the Cox Family, the Great Famine, the Model School, and the evolution of education in Dunmanway from the 18th Century to the 21st Century. School children are encouraged to visit for research projects. Offerings also include research on local archaeology, Fenian leader Michael Doheny, Fr. James Doheny, Duffy’s Circus, and local place-names and headstone registers from select graveyards. Browse collections of antiques, files, and historical journals, and purchase rare books. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 1.30pm to 5pm. Contact number 087 4747075 or email [email protected].

JUNIOR PARKRUN

Dunmanway junior parkrun invites children aged 4-14 to join in some family fun every Sunday morning from 9.30am to 10am. Meet at the Dromleena lawn (Racefield) to register and it’s free to participate.

CLAY TARGET

Demonstrate your marksmanship with a day out at the clay target shooting range. Open to NARGC members with a valid gun license to participate. Spectators also catered for. Open every second Sunday from 11am–4pm. Contact: Thomas 086 8540852 for arrangements.

PACK A PICNIC

Dunmanway offers an array of picturesque picnic spots scattered throughout the town. At the town park, picnic benches cater to visitors of all ages, allowing parents to relax while children enjoy the adjacent all-inclusive playground. For a serene setting, head to the lakeside fairy garden, where peace and tranquility abound. The picnic tables at the SuperValu carpark serve as a convenient meeting point for gatherings. Meanwhile, benches under the canopy at Sam Maguire Plaza provide an ideal vantage point for people-watching in the bustling town centre, regardless of the weather. Additionally, the revamped riverside walkway along the Sally River boasts new picnic tables and benches, offering a serene oasis amidst natural beauty and providing glimpses of local wildlife and wetland habitats.

Swimming pool and more

Dunmanway Swimming Pool is one of West Cork’s best leisure facilities. It boasts a 25-metre swimming pool, used for lane swimming, lessons and children’s camps which run all summer. The centre also includes a sauna and a steam room, a children’s pool designed for the little one’s safety and a dedicated hydrotherapy pool, which is fully accessible for rehabilitation and gentle exercise. The building is designed to be accessible to everyone.

It has disability-friendly changing rooms, a hoist for the main pool, and a height-adjustable floor in the hydrotherapy area. There are also spacious family changing areas and lockers.

Outside the water, the complex features a gym with various cardio and strength machines, as well as a comfortable lounge area with tea and coffee facilities. Children are welcome up until 7pm. Adult entry costs €5 for two hours of swimming, while children under 16 go for €3.