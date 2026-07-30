Five things to see and do this bank holiday weekend

This weekend's events include Skibbereen Arts festival, a theatre festival, baseball taster sessions, Hermitage Green at Connolly's and the annual Union Hall RNLI swim.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

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Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival - July 25th to August 3rd

Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival is celebrating 50 years this summer, so it's going to be a big one!

10 days of fun, music, sport & craic in the heart of West Cork!

See the full festival line up here.

Dunmanway Homecoming Festival - July 30th to August 1st

Dunmanway Homecoming Festival begins this Thursday!

People with Dunmanway ancestry from all over the globe will descend on the town to celebrate their heritage.

Events include family meet ups, a dinner banquet and a bus tour to historic sites around Dunmanway.

Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile - Friday July 31st

The 'Fastest 5 Mile Course in Munster' takes place this Friday, July 31st.

The race which raises money for Sailability Ireland.

The race kicks off at 7.30pm. Register for the race here.

Ye Vagabonds at Connolly's - Saturday August 1st

Ye Vagabonds return to Connollys of Leap this summer for a special live show celebrating their powerful new album All Tied Together.

Joined by friends and collaborators, the band will fill the space with harmonies.

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are €39.50 and can be bought here.

Ahiohill Vintage Silage and Harvest Day - Sunday August 2nd

Ahiohill's Vintage Silage and Harvest day will take place this Sunday, August 2nd.

Sabrina Fallon will be providing the entertainment in both the event field and later that night at the The Four Winds Ahiohill.