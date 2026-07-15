This weekend's events include a seanchoíce night, Bantry Singles Festival Launch, ClonFest, Eyeries Family Festival and Union Hall Festival by the Sea.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

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Seanchoíche at Connolly's - Thursday July 16th

Storytelling is deeply rooted in Irish culture, with a long history of passing down tales through generations.

From ancient myths and legends to personal anecdotes, the art of storytelling has always been a way to connect people, preserve history, and celebrate our shared experiences.

The theme of this week's event is time. Tickets are €27 and can be purchased here.

Craic On! Bantry Singles Festival launch - Friday July 17th

Craic on! Bantry singles festival is back for 2026 and they're throwing a launch party to warm up for September.

📅 17th July 7pm

Ma Murphy’s, Bantry

The official launch party takes place this Friday at 7pm in Ma Murphy's Bantry and guarantees a night packed with, live music, DJS and a affle with great prizes

Love-themed fancy dress is highly encouraged ,there will be prizes for the best outfit!

Clonfest - July 17th to July 19th

O'Donovan's Hotel present a weekend of local music.

All events are free entry.

Eyeries Family Festival - July 17th to July 19th

Eyeries Family Festival is back for another year!

The packed schedule includes a marquee disco, tours of the village and art exhibitions.

See the full list of events below.

Union Hall Festival by the Sea - July 17th to July 20th

Union Hall's annual summer festival is back.

The festival features live music, family-friendly games, street BBQs, and coastal activities, all raising funds to support the local community centre.