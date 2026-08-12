Uisce Éireann replacing damaged pipes to make Castletownbere water supply 'more reliable'

Works are due to start this week to upgrade the water supply in Castletownbere to make it 'more reliable', Uisce Éireann has said.

The utility will replace damaged water mains along the L4935 and R572, Felane West, Castletownbere, prone to bursts and leaks.

In the past, the network has been affected by regular supply interruptions, leaving households without drinking water.

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Uisce Éireann said measures will be in place to keep disruption to an absolute minimum.

A traffic management system will be in operation during the works, while local and emergency traffic will be maintained.

Jack Cronin, of Uisce Éireann, said: 'By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Castletownbere, now and for generations to come.'

The works will include new connections from the public water main on the road to property boundaries, linking them with the water supply in people's homes.

The work will be carried out by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd. and is expected to be completed in October.

Uisce Éireann can be contacted on 1800 278 278 with any questions about the project.