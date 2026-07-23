This weekend's events include Skibbereen Arts festival, a theatre festival, baseball taster sessions, Hermitage Green at Connolly's and the annual Union Hall RNLI swim.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skibbereen Arts Festival - July 24th to August 2nd

Skibbereen Arts Festival returns this year with a jam packed schedule.

Events include Louise O'Neill in conversation with Caragh Bell, artist residencies and live music performances.

See the full list of events here.

West Cork Fit Up Theatre Festival - July 11th to August 1st

The West Cork Fit Up Theatre Festival continues this weekend on Bere Island.

This Saturday, July 25th will see a performance of Catalpa in the Lecture Theatre in Rerrin at 8pm.

Tickets are €17.50 on the door.

Baseball taster sessions - July 25th and July 26th

Looking for a fun new sport for your kids to try out?

Don't miss the baseball taster sessions at the Saile Sports Centre in Kinsale.

This fun, beginner friendly event is suitable for children of all ages and no experience or equipment is required.

For all the details, see the poster below.

Hermitage Green - Saturday July 25th

Hermitage Green return to Connolly’s of Leap for a special Saturday night performance, bringing their powerful, genre-blending sound to one of Ireland’s most intimate live settings.

Renowned for their energy and connection with audiences, Hermitage Green deliver a live show that is both dynamic and deeply engaging.

Tickets are €40.50 excluding booking fee and can be purchased here.

Union Hall RNLI Swim - Sunday July 26th

The annual RNLI swim will take place on Sunday July 26th at 2pm.

There will be 1KM and 2KM options for different swimming abilities.

Check in will open from 12.30 to1.30pm on Keelbeg Pier, Union Hall.

There is no on-the-day registration, so be sure to book your place here.