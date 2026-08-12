Shark bite injury triggered RNLI rescue mission off Waterford coast

A person who suffered a shark bite was airlifted from a pleasure craft during a rescue operation off the Waterford coast yesterday (August 11th).

At 4.16pm, Ballycotton RNLI was called out to assist a pleasure craft with five people on board, around four miles off Ram Head, Ardmore.

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The multi-agency rescue mission also involved Youghal RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter, Rescue 117.

The casualty was airlifted and taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The other members of the group did not need assistance and the pleasure craft returned safely to Dungarvan.

Coxswain Eolan Walsh, of Ballycotoon RNLI, said: 'Our crew were pleased to be able to support the operation and remain on scene while the casualty was transferred for emergency treatment and we wish the casualty a full recovery.'

He said incidents such as this are a reminder that conditions at sea can change quickly and that anyone heading offshore should make safety a priority.

The bite occurred as the group were catching and releasing blue sharks off the coast of Ardmore, and it's understood the shark was on the vessel when Sebastian was attacked.

'Ensure your vessel is suitable for the conditions, wear a properly fitted lifejacket or personal flotation device, carry a reliable means of communication, and make sure someone ashore knows your plans,' he said.

'If you get into difficulty at sea, call for help early — contacting the Coast Guard at 999 or 112 can make all the difference.'

The Ballycotton RNLI crew involved in the rescue were Eolan Walsh, Alan Cott, Conor Philpott, Eolan Breathnach, Áine Flynn, Stephen Sloane and Ronan Lynch.