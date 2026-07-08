This weekend's events include a a fitness and community weekend, West Cork Literary Festival, Riverstick Festival, Jack L at De Barra's and West Cork Harvest Day.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

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Run Skibb - July 10th to July 12th

Run Skibb 2026 will take place from Friday July 10th to Sunday July 12th, bringing together sport, music, and local pride for a three‑day celebration of movement and community.

The event will now span the full weekend, starting on Friday night with ‘Legends & Laughs’ an evening of comedy and conversation at the West Cork Hotel.

On Saturday evening the ever‑popular Streets of Skibbereen 5k returns at 6.30pm, followed by live music from Rubicon, creating a festival atmosphere in the heart of town.

The weekend culminates on Sunday morning with the flagship RunSkibb Half Marathon and 10k, challenging runners of all levels to hit the scenic roads of West Cork.

Sign up here.

West Cork Literary Festival - July 10th to July 17th

This renowned and ambitious festival attracts established and emerging international and Irish writers.

With audiences from across the world, they take part in readings, conversations, workshops, and events staged across West Cork’s towns, islands, and peninsulas.

See the full programme here.

Riverstick Festival - July 10th to July 12th

Riverstick Festival kicks off on Friday, July 10th with a chance to win big at Family Bingo!

The festival will also have pop up stalls, food vendors, live music and much more.

See the full list of events below.

Jack Lukeman at De Barra's - Saturday July 12th

Jack L returns for the annual summer show at DeBarra’s Folk Club

This years show will feature songs from his current sell out tour.

Don’t miss out on another unforgettable night with one of the country’s finest artists performing in the intimate setting of one of the country’s greatest venues.

Tickets are €32.50 and can be purchased here.

West Cork Harvest Day

West Cork Harvest Day is July 12th in Farren, Ballinascarthy.

Enjoy a day of ploughing, threshing, silage cutting and vintage machinery.

You can find all the details here.